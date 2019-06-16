Building the Galilee and Negev with KKL and JNF

DANIEL ATAR: The Jewish link to the environment goes back to the holy roots of the Torah.
(photo credit: KKL)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Daniel Atar, chairman of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL), announced that KKL has set the strategic goal of transforming the Negev and Galilee into hi-tech centers within the next twenty years.
In his remarks, delivered in a prerecorded video address to the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, Atar said, “We want to bring in 1.5 million residents to the Negev and Galilee by 2040. This will lead to the creation of a new Silicon Valley that will attract leading hi-tech industry, and research personnel.”
Atar said that as part of the new program, a variety of innovative housing solutions will be developed, which will lead to the growth of existing cities and towns.
KKL, he stated, will invest and develop a system of high-quality educational institutions, as well as establish advanced infrastructure and transportation systems that will connect the periphery to the center of the country.
Atar lauded the contributions of the Jewish community around the world in helping build the State of Israel and said that the recent spate of antisemitic attacks shows that the Jewish people “must stand firm together.”
He exhorted the attendees to continue their support of Israel.
“With your support,” he said, we will be able to accomplish the important task of turning the Galilee and the Negev into advanced technological centers. And together with you we’ll be able to continue empowering and strengthen the state of Israel while marching it forward.”