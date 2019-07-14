Business guru Tony Robbins to lecture in Israel

Tony Robbins.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Celebrity American business guru Tony Robbins will coming to Israel to give a lecture at the Menorah Mivtahim Arena on October 4.
Robbins - a lecturer, facilitator, entrepreneur and consultant - is considered to be the world’s number one expert for realization in personal and business empowerment. He is also a best-selling author of various life and business strategy books including Unlimited Power and Awaken the Giant Within, which have been translated into dozens of languages.
Over four million people have attended his seminars via his Leadership Academy Seminar that he founded in 1997. He has advised such A-listers as Oprah Winfrey, Bill Clinton, Serena Williams and Kanye West.
The ticket price to the charismatic speaker's Tel Aviv lecture begins at NIS 900.
Earlier this year, Robbins was accused of sexually harassing fans and staffers following an an investigation by Buzzfeed news. Robbins denied these accusations in a direct response to Buzzfeed.
In 2018, Robbins criticized the #MeToo movement by saying some use it to try to earn significance by attacking somebody else’s reputation. The self-help guru later on posted an apology on Facebook for his criticisms, and claimed he didn’t mean to suggest anything other than his “admiration” for the #MeToo movement.
Robbins’ life-training methods have long been popular with Israelis, who frequently participate in his lectures. In 2016, Neflix released Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru, a documentary that chronicled his seminar "Date With Destiny," attended by over 2,500 people in Boca Raton, Florida.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>