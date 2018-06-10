June 10 2018
|
Sivan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Byzantine wine press uncovered at Zippori National Park

According to researchers, after the ancient water reservoir went out of use, probably in the 4th century CE, it was adapted to become a wine press with additional construction and quarrying.

By
June 10, 2018 18:28
2 minute read.
Byzantine wine press uncovered at Zippori National Park

A Byzantine wine press discovered in Zippori in Northern Israel. (photo credit: ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

Excavators discovered an ancient wine press from the Byzantine period at the Zippori National Park in northern Israel, the Nature and Parks Authority announced Sunday.

The wine press was found inside a covered water reservoir, which the Authority described as "rare and unusual," and the first time in Israel that a wine press has been found inside a water reservoir. The reservoir was covered with arches and was no longer in use.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


According to the researchers, after the ancient water reservoir went out of use, probably in the 4th century CE, it was adapted to become a wine press with additional construction and quarrying.

The treading floor of the wine press is 3.2 × 3.2 m and is hewn in the bedrock. Most of the quarrying was done when the reservoir was installed, according to archeologists. The collecting vat of the wine press is 1.5 × 1.7 meters, with a depth of 2.15 meters, and with four high steps descending to the bottom.

A small wine press or temporary storage compartment for the grapes was found next to the large wine press, measuring 1.7 × 1.9 meters, with a small elliptical pit measuring 0.6-0.7 meters and a depth of some 0.5 meters.

Wine production in Israel flourished during the Byzantine period due to a great demand for it by Jews, Christians and Samaritans, the authority noted, adding that the population during this period peaked, and some of the wine was also exported.

The wine press was discovered during excavations that have been underway since 2002 for the touristic development of the Zippori National Park as well as to further scientific research of the Nature and Parks Authority, led by Dr. Zvika Tzuk, Director of the Archaeology Department of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, together with Dr. Yossi Bordowitz and Dr. Dror Ben Yosef, in cooperation with and partially funded by Prof. Jim Parker, Vice President of the Baptist Theological Seminary and under the auspices of the Israel Antiquities Authority.



Tzuk remarked that the wine press was found in the larger of  two reservoirs at the park, between two arches, "which are part of the impressive water system at the site, including long aqueducts that provided water to the ancient city of Zippori. The area of ​​the large reservoir in which the wine press was found is 5 x 9 meters, its depth is 3.5 meters, and its ceiling rests on five arches."

Tzuk added that "the plaster that overlaid the walls and arches of the two reservoirs is white plaster on top of gray mortar, indicating that they were hewn and built in the first century or the beginning of the second century CE and were believed to have served as the water pool of ancient Zippori."

He concluded that "with the completion of the excavations, visitors to the Zippori National Park can be impressed by the beauty and strength of the ancient water reservoirs, including the ancient wine press that was discovered."

Upon completion of the excavation, the Nature and Parks Authority intends to reconstruct part of the arches and roof.

During the excavations, excavators and staff of the Israel Nature and National Parks Authority succeeded in relocating an ancient carob tree that had grown in the reservoir and was estimated to be 100 years old. In a complex operation, with the help of a backhoe and crane, the tree was successfully moved to the other side of the entrance of the national park next to the olive trees.


Related Content

June 10, 2018
Deri keeps Sharansky waiting on Ugandan community meeting

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut