COGAT slams B'Tselem for ‘exploiting coronavirus’

The Human Rights NGO alleged that the IDF destroyed a coronavirus treatment center in the Jordan Valley.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 26, 2020 16:47
The scene of the structure destroyed by the IDF, COGAT claims it had no relation to COVID-19, detail (photo credit: COGAT)
The scene of the structure destroyed by the IDF, COGAT claims it had no relation to COVID-19, detail
(photo credit: COGAT)
The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) slammed the Human Rights NGO B'Tselem for alleging that the IDF demolished a coronavirus treatment center built by Palestinians in the Jordan Valley. 
 
“We are sorry to see a Human Rights NGO choosing to exploit a global crisis to spread fake news,” the COGAT press statement said. 
COGAT claims that the demolished structure was a guarding post built illegally and without permits by a resident of Bardala, which is northeast of Nablus. 
 
Neither the Palestinian Authority (PA) nor International Health groups requested to build a treatment center for COVID-19 patients, according to COGAT's claims.  
 
COGAT is coordinating the delivery of thousands of masks and COVID-19 test kits donated by the World Health Organization to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, despite the blockade still enforced there. The aid is also provided to the West Bank, which is under the control of the PA.  
 
President Reuven Rivlin spoke with the President of the PA Mahmoud Abbas, and told him that the virus makes no distinctions between people.        


Tags jordan valley cogat Coronavirus
