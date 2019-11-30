Cabinet to approve NIS 40 million in special allocations for settlements

The cabinet is expected to approve a NIS 34.5 million one-time security grant for communities in Judea and Samaria on Sunday.In addition, another NIS 9 million will be allocated for first aid and social services in the settlements.The draft of the resolution that will be brought to the ministers reads that the “communities in Judea and Samaria have for years been in a special security situation on a day-to-day basis because of their geographic proximity to Palestinian communities in Judea and Samaria. This reality includes terror attacks and other actions that make routine life in the region difficult and places upon the authorities in the regions special expenditures as a result of the security situation.”The resolution reads that this special defense grant has been allocated for a number of years.The funds for the grant will be taken from the 2019 budget. The money will be transferred from the Finance Ministry to the Interior Ministry, and from there to the local councils in Judea and Samaria.On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the heads of the Yesha Council and informed them of the proposed allocation, saying that the government is continuing to strengthen the settlements.“They won’t uproot us from here,” he said.