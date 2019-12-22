Cafe Greg, Mac TA unveil hall of fame

Cafe Greg owners and senior executives Yair Malka, Gilad Almog and Nir Edri, attorney Shimon Mizrahi and the management and players of the Maccabi Tel Aviv Fox basketball team, celebrated the first night of Hanukkah by unveiling the team’s hall of fame outside Menora Mivtachim Arena.The event was held at Cafe Greg’s flagship store in the Dizengoff Center Mall, which was decorated with holiday and Maccabi Tel Aviv symbols.Former Maccabi star Doron Jamchi said that now for the first time in the history of the club, the Maccabi Tel Aviv Hall of Fame will be accessible to the general public.“Dozens of historical and sentimental items will be placed in the complex, including six European Cups, souvenirs from famous victories, players’ shirts and personal items of Maccabi stars,” he said. “Fans will be invited to take pictures with the European Cup, shoot hoops in front of Maccabi players and more.”Cafe Greg’s chef Elad Amsalem opened the event with items from the restaurant’s new menu, including a variety of donuts - including Maccabi Tel Aviv-style sufganiyot.Malka, CEO of Cafe Greg, said: “What is more symbolic than the lighting of the first Hanukkah candle with the ‘Maccabim’ of the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team, which brings us a lot of respect.”Mizrahi lit the first candle.“I congratulate all the people of Israel and the Maccabi players on the miracles and wonders,” he said.The candle lighting ceremony was conducted by Rabbi Shlomo Gloiberman and shortly thereafter Maccabi Stars defeated Cafe Greg’s management 3-2 in a basketball game.