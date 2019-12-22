The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cafe Greg, Mac TA unveil hall of fame

The event was held at Cafe Greg’s flagship store in the Dizengoff Center Mall, which was decorated with holiday and Maccabi Tel Aviv symbols.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 22, 2019 21:46
MACCABI TEL AVIV players celebrate after defeating host Hapoel Eilat 97-76 in State Cup round-of-16 action. (photo credit: DANNY MARON)
MACCABI TEL AVIV players celebrate after defeating host Hapoel Eilat 97-76 in State Cup round-of-16 action.
(photo credit: DANNY MARON)
Cafe Greg owners and senior executives Yair Malka, Gilad Almog and Nir Edri, attorney Shimon Mizrahi and the management and players of the Maccabi Tel Aviv Fox basketball team, celebrated the first night of Hanukkah by unveiling the team’s hall of fame outside Menora Mivtachim Arena.
The event was held at Cafe Greg’s flagship store in the Dizengoff Center Mall, which was decorated with holiday and Maccabi Tel Aviv symbols.
Former Maccabi star Doron Jamchi said that now for the first time in the history of the club, the Maccabi Tel Aviv Hall of Fame will be accessible to the general public.
“Dozens of historical and sentimental items will be placed in the complex, including six European Cups, souvenirs from famous victories, players’ shirts and personal items of Maccabi stars,” he said. “Fans will be invited to take pictures with the European Cup, shoot hoops in front of Maccabi players and more.”
Cafe Greg’s chef Elad Amsalem opened the event with items from the restaurant’s new menu, including a variety of donuts - including Maccabi Tel Aviv-style sufganiyot.
Malka, CEO of Cafe Greg, said: “What is more symbolic than the lighting of the first Hanukkah candle with the ‘Maccabim’ of the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team, which brings us a lot of respect.”
Mizrahi lit the first candle.
“I congratulate all the people of Israel and the Maccabi players on the miracles and wonders,” he said.
The candle lighting ceremony was conducted by Rabbi Shlomo Gloiberman and shortly thereafter Maccabi Stars defeated Cafe Greg’s management 3-2 in a basketball game.


Tags Hanukkah maccabi tel aviv Menorah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo War crimes By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by