Cakes and eggs destroyed for health reasons at Haba bakery in Jerusalem

Roughly 20 kg of cream cakes were destroyed on orders of health inspectors after it was discovered the business did not possess a valid business license.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 26, 2019 00:51
Vanilla cream cake

Vanilla cream cake. (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

The Ministry of Health held a surprise inspection on Thursday at Haba Bakery in Jerusalem and discovered the bakery, situated in Mahane Yehuda, is operating without a business license and without a manufacturing license.  
 
In addition, the ministry found the bakery did not make any effort to improve following a previous review held before the holiday season. The inspectors discovered eggs that were not suitable for human consumption and cream cakes that were baked in sub-standard conditions. They destroyed 20 kg of cream cakes and 14 eggs, in addition to being unfit to be eaten, the eggs were stamped with fake information to pass them as sanitary. 
 
In a Thursday press release the Ministry of Health announced it will continue to enforce the law and ensure the bakery will be held accountable. 
 
Spoiled or contaminated food already led to one woman losing her fetus after she contracted Listeria during a meal at Goldy’s Restaurant between 2014 - 2015, Maariv, the sister publication of the Jerusalem Post reported. 
 
Allegedly, deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman attempted to use his influence to keep the restaurant open even after it was discovered to be infested with Listeria germs. 
 
Litzman denied the allegations made against him. 
   



October 26, 2019
