Call to recognize Holocaust Memorial Day by standing on one's balcony

The ceremony is take to take place Monday night, April 20, on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day, at 7:45p.m. in Israel.

By CELIA JEAN  
APRIL 20, 2020 21:26
As the coronavirus lockdown leaves everyone unable to recognize Holocaust Remembrance Day as a community, the Dorot Hemshech Association (the next generation) calls for Israeli's to usher in the day by lighting a memorial candle and standing united on their balconies.
The ceremony is take to take place Monday night, April 20, on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day, at 7:45p.m. Israel time. 
An innate part of Judaism and its culture is the usage of ceremonies to help set the appropriate mood, almost always candles are lit, and songs are sung. Holocaust Remembrance Day is no different. While communal ceremonies are usually an essential part of the day, and while the coronavirus has inhibited communities from gathering together this year, the Dorot Hemshech association asks that everyone light a candle on their balcony, and to help set the mood, recommends playing the song Lkol Eesh Yesh Shem, (For every person there is a name) written by the poet Zelda. 
Dorot Hemshech has decided to hold its annual ceremony online via Facebook and Youtube. There will be a virtual candle lighting ceremony led by six descendants of either individual or partisan groups that took place in rescuing Holocaust survivors.
The virtual ceremony will start with with the second generation descendants lighting a  candle, and will continue with each one telling a story of their ancestor. Amid the story telling, songs will be sung. 
While the balcony stand for ushering Holocaust Memorial Day will take place on Tuesday evening, the virtual ceremony will take place on Tuesday. Airing once in the morning on Youtube at 11a.m., and again later in the evening on Facebook at 6p.m. Anyone following the even will be asked to comment the names of their family members that were lost in the Holocaust. 
A promotional video with links to join the event will air prior to the virtual ceremonies. 
 


