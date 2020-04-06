The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Can we both save lives and the economy? Israeli scientists say 'Yes'

Simply placing everyone in quarantine is not a good enough solution.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 6, 2020 19:07
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man speaks to an Israeli policeman after police removed him from a synagogue before closing it as they enforce restrictions of a partial lockdown against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem March 30, 2020. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man speaks to an Israeli policeman after police removed him from a synagogue before closing it as they enforce restrictions of a partial lockdown against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem March 30, 2020.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Can an anti-coronavirus strategy that saves lives and safeguards the economy at the same time be implemented? According to two Israeli computer scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem the answer is: Yes.
Professors Amnon Shashua and Shai Shalev-Shwartz, who also serve as the CEO and the Chief Technology Officer at Mobileye, the Israeli startup developing technology for self-driving cars acquired by Intel for over $15 billion, have published their proposal with The Center for Brains, Minds and Machines (CBMM) headquartered at the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT.
As Shalev-Shwartz told The Jerusalem Post, the duo is already working with the Israeli government to conduct further experiments to prove their theory. If the results are as good as they expect, their plan could become a part of the country’s exit strategy from the virus emergency.
According to the professor, the first issue that is important to explain is why computer scientists are working on questions that at first sight one would assume should be addressed by epidemiologists.
“The type of thinking that computer scientists do deals with a lot of uncertainty,” he explained. “We have a methodology for dealing with uncertainty by worst-case type of analysis: this means that we formulate a very basic assumption and based on it we identify the worst-case scenario. If the worst-case scenario is not too bad, we are fine.”
This feature of computer scientists’ way of reasoning has come in handy with the coronavirus emergency.
“This is a new virus and we do not know enough about it, but since we have the means to deal with uncertainty we thought that our mathematical tools can be helpful,” he told the Post.
The strategy formulated by Shalev-Shwartz and Shashua is based on the fact that the virus has proven to be very dangerous for a part of the population and not dangerous for another part.
Shalev-Shwartz explained that for this reason, the idea of placing everyone in quarantine is not a good enough solution.
“What is obtained this way is the flattening of the curve, which is good to avoid overloading the health system, but it does not reduce the mortality, it only spreads across time,” he told the Post.
The strategy that the two Hebrew University scientists have elaborated therefore is based on differentiating the measures for the high-risk group and for the low-risk group, in a two-phase plan.
“In the first, the low-risk population, people younger than 65 and with no pre-existing conditions, can go back to a normal life, while the high-risk population keeps staying at home,” he explained. “Within a period of about a month, the low-risk population will become immune to the virus because most of them will get infected: many will not even notice, some will have minor effects and few will have severe effects. This way, society will develop what it is called herd immunity, with people who had the virus not able to infect or be infected anymore.”
Once this is achieved, also the population at risk will be able to go back to a normal life, “because if the rest of the population is immune, there will be no pandemic even if the elderly are out.”
Shalev-Shwartz highlighted that their theory does not represent a way to merely slowing the progression of the COVID-19.
“This is a complete solution to the problem because if the strategy is adopted and the overall mortality rate will be much lower,” he said.
The researcher emphasized that there are two critical aspects for the solution to work.
“We can provide decision-makers a mathematical model to get the upper-bound number of severe cases among the low-risk population in the first phase so that they can decide if the health system can take care of them in intensive care. The plan is viable only if it can,” he pointed out.
Moreover, a strict separation between the high and low-risk population must be maintained, including for individuals from the two groups living in the same household.
“I believe that logistical solutions can be found,” Shalev-Shwartz said. “The population needs to collaborate, but I think that they would because we are talking about people who are quarantined in order to protect their own health.”
The scientist said that he believes that the government took the right decision in imposing a general lockdown on the country because when the emergency began to emerge, it was important “to stop and to think it through.”
“However, now we need to understand how to end the lockdown,” he said. “I think that achieving herd immunity is a good idea, but it has to be done in a safe manner.”
Which doesn’t mean, Shalev-Shwartz highlighted, not caring about how many people are going to die or just how to protect the economy.
“One of the important messages that we are trying to convey is that this is not a trade-off between the economy and the safety of the population. We believe that our proposal will not only be good for the economy but it will actually save more lives than a uniform strategy for the entire population,” he said. 
“We are not in touch with the government and carrying out more studies,” he concluded. “We hope to get the results in less than two weeks, right after Passover. We want to be careful. But if they are good, maybe this plan could be an important component of the exit strategy in Israel.”


