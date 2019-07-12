Canadian-American singer Paul Anka told BDS supporters to 'f-- off'

Paul Anka performs during the 51th Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar city.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Canadian-American singer, Paul Anka, told those pressuring him to not perform in Israel to "f-- off," in interview with Mako on Thursday.
"I told them very delicately to f-- off," Anka said with a laugh, "Can you say that on television?"
Anka will be performing in Israel for the 4th time soon, Mako reported. He recently held a concert in Israel in March
. The 60s and 70s legend said he received calls from people urging him not to preform in Israel.
"I am happy to be back in Israel as usual," Anka said in the interview. "How could you not like it?"
Anka is a crooner, famous for songs like "Diana," and writing Frank Sinatra's hit, "My Way."
In the interview with Mako, Anka was also asked how the 77-year-old stays in such good shape. Anka recalled growing up and seeing Mafia men and people in Las Vegas drinking and not really taking care of their body.
"It's very simple," Anka said. "If you do things right - you got to live good, you got to eat good and you have to take care of your body."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>