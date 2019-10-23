Cancer survival rates among Israelis rise significantly over last decade

Five-year survival rates for Israelis diagnosed with all types of invasive cancers have increased significantly over the last decade, according to statistics published Wednesday by the Israel Cancer Association in partnership with the Ministry of Health.



Evaluating patients diagnosed between 1996 and 2000 and those between 2011 and 2017, the data showed that relative survival rates increased sharply among both Jewish and Arab men and women.

Overall five-year cancer survival rates among Jewish women, the study revealed, increased from 63% to 71%, and among Jewish men from 56% to 67%. Survival rates among Arab women increased from 61% to 70%, and from 48% to 54% among Arab men.Across the time periods examined, relative survival rates among women were higher than men, and survival rates among Jews were higher than in the Arab sector. Higher survival rates were observed among those diagnosed at a younger age, below 50 years old, compared to those diagnosed at an older age."Survival data is an important measure of the quality of cancer treatment and the effectiveness of early detection programs," said Prof. Lital Keinon-Boker, director of the Israel Center for Disease Control (ICDC) in the Ministry of Health."Monitoring survival rates enables understanding of the health system and therapeutic technologies. However, survival data is also affected by the types of cancers prevalent among the population, the existence of early detection technologies... and the variation in dangers posed by different cancers."Rates of survival from breast cancer, the most common cancer diagnosed in women in Israel, increased from 85% to 89% among Jewish women and from 74% to 84% among Arab women during the periods examined. The highest survival rates (92% among Jews and 90% among Arabs) were observed in women aged 50-74 years old, the group eligible for regular mammography screening for early detection of malignant tumors.Among men, prostate cancer survival rates increased from 87% to 97% within the Jewish population and from 85% to 87% in the Arab sector.Relative five-year survival rates from invasive bowel and colon cancer, more common among men than women, increased across both sexes and population groups. Peak survival rates (76% among Jewish men and women, 73% among Arab men and 70% among Arab women) were observed among those aged 50-74 years old, the age group eligible for stool sample tests to enable early detection.

