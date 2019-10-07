Car chase turns into fatal accident on Route 6

An Israeli man died in a car crash on Sunday night while attempting to evade police vehicles chasing him in suspicion of driving a stolen car.



The vehicle was found flipped upside down on the side of the road, with the driver's body still inside. Police are currently searching for a second suspect that was reportedly in the passenger's seat.

Crash inspectors and police forces arrived at the scene, and the search is being aided by volunteers, as well as a police helicopter.

