Car chase turns into fatal accident on Route 6

Police are currently searching for a second suspect that was reportedly in the passenger's seat.

By IDAN ZONSHINE
October 7, 2019 05:34
Car chase turns into fatal car accident on route 6. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An Israeli man died in a car crash on Sunday night while attempting to evade police vehicles chasing him in suspicion of driving a stolen car.

The vehicle was found flipped upside down on the side of the road, with the driver's body still inside. Police are currently searching for a second suspect that was reportedly in the passenger's seat.

Crash inspectors and police forces arrived at the scene, and the search is being aided by volunteers, as well as a police helicopter.


