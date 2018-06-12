‘Carmen’ set to close Israel Opera 2017-18 season

‘The music is wicked, refined and fantastic, and popular at the same time,” said an unusual critic – German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche.



He was speaking of Georges Bizet’s immortal Carmen. The show will run from July 13–28 as the season-ender of the Israel Opera, in a spectacular production based on “the legendary production that Franco Zeffirelli designed and directed for the Metropolitan Opera of New York.” The revival director is Gadi Schechter.





Na’ama Goldman will sing the title role of the tempestuous and seductive gypsy who seduces handsome Don Jose (Gustavo Porta) from his duty and into a turbulent passion that ends in tragedy. The two singers will again be backed by an almost all-Israeli cast.When Carmen premiered in Paris in March 1875, it was a major flop. Its failure broke Bizet’s heart and he died not three months later.