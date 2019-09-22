Cassif spoke with Blue and White Party, 'we are committed to ousting Bibi'

Hadash leader Ofer Cassif said Blue and White turned to his party to ask some informal questions ahead of the first round of discussions with President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday about who will be tasked with forming the next government.

"The important thing," he told 101.5 FM radio, "is that we are committed to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power."

Cassif slammed Netanyahu, calling him "the worst, most inept, damaging prime minister in the history of Israel."

Leader of a Communist party which views the Arab-Israeli conflict in Marxist terms, Cassif refused to speak out against terrorist acts aimed at IDF soldiers.

"Those who support terror support the [Israeli] occupation," he said, "those who resist the occupation resist terror. Ending the [Israeli] occupation is the only way to end the bloodshed," he said.

Yamina Party leader Ayelet Shaked slammed Cassif on Twitter Sunday for calling her "neo-Nazi scum."

Shaked wrote that Cassif is "racist against his own people" and "a sad model of auto-antisemitism," asking if "this [is] the person [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz wants to base his government on?"



Cassif refused to take back an earlier comment he made regarding Shaked calling her a "neo-Nazi scum," Army Radio tweeted on Sunday.

He also claimed that the Israeli government is guilty of "committing crimes against humanity."

