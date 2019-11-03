Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Cave of the Patriachs to become wheelchair friendly by Passover

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 3, 2019 20:26
Tomb of the Patriarchs

Tomb of the Patriarchs . (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

The Cave of the Patriachs will be wheelchair friendly by the Passover holiday, stated the interim Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Sunday, Kipa news-portal reported. 

The decision was made after pressure was placed on the government by Likud Party MK Gidon Sa'ar and the human rights organization Btzalmo.

The committee is obligated to track the work to ensure it's finished in time.

"There is no legal or budget problem for immediate work to [begin to] make the Cave of the Patriachs accessible to those with disabilities," said Sa'ar to the chairman of the committee, MK Gabi Ashkenazi.

"Last Sukkot, almost 5,000 people visited the site, including disabled people and the elderly who greatly suffer due to the lack of accessibility at the site, this cannot continue."

According to a letter released by the committee, the "officials carrying out the work are expected to hold to the timetable as defined by the committee."

"We welcome the deadline of next Pesach. We hope to see a ceremony for the laying of the cornerstone for the elevator soon and before the Shabbat [of the parsha] Chayei Sarah," said the Btzalmo organization.

"This cannot remain as a promise. We want to see work and vehicles at the scene."


