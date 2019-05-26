Central Elections Committee wants its own police force

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Central Elections Committee needs its own law enforcement department, the head of the committee, Supreme Court Judge Hanan Melczer, said Sunday in an address in which he lamented his inability to run the April 9 election.



Melczer spoke at a conference at the Israel Democracy Institute in Jerusalem entitled “Lessons learned and looking to the future of electoral laws.” The conference was also addressed by IDI researchers, MKs and representatives of Facebook, the Justice Ministry, the State Comptroller’s Office and the Israel Police.

Among the lessons Melczer said he learned from the election were that bots must be fought, that the battle against cyber attacks requires more resources, and that polls taken anonymously or without acceptable statistical approaches must be forbidden.“Unprofessional polls have an impact on voting that cannot be underestimated,” Melczer said. “It is hard to enforce. I want a small enforcement department, subordinate to the chairman.”Melczer also lamented a law that requires him to personally interview every member of a Knesset list that quits ahead of an election. He noted that there were initially 47 lists that ran and when a party chairman decided not to run the list, there were times that a candidate far down on the list would ask if he could now become first on the list.“I had to interview 140 people to make sure they are leaving out of free will,” he said. “I had better things to do.”Melczer said another phenomenon in the election he disapproved of was parties being purchased ahead of the election to run with. The New Right and other parties took that step, which Melczer said should be prohibited.He praised Facebook and its director of Israel Policy, Jordana Cutler, for taking steps to ensure that the website would not be used to break Israel’s election laws.

