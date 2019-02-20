Changing perceptions by branding Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Like so many of Israel’s great achievements, the credit for the Vibe Israel Initiative, belongs not to the government or a specific ministry, but to individuals who care enough to help build hospitals, schools, universities, cultural centers, and more.



The thousands of collective plaques on these institutions tell the story.

Israel has long had an image problem for which it has been mercilessly criticized at home and abroad. Israeli public diplomacy has not moved with the times and is still used to explain government policies. In other words, it’s a propaganda vehicle, and is often recognized as such.Enter Joanna Landau, a London-born Israeli who received her education in both England and Israel, after coming to Israel with her family when she was five years old. She went to elementary school in Israel, high school in London, served as a paramedic in the IDF, received her BA and MA degrees in Law from Cambridge University and an MBA cum laude from IDC Herzliya.Landau comes from a family of community activists, and as someone who has extensively traveled and lived abroad, she was well aware that radical change was needed in perceptions of Israel.After working as a lawyer in hi-tech and establishing two Internet start-ups based in Tel Aviv, Landau turned her hand to enhancing Israel’s image. In November 2009, she founded Kinetis, a nonprofit, non-political enterprise and later changed its name to Vibe, because it was obvious to her that Vibe would have more appeal to Millennials.“We must understand how they think and talk,” she says.She enthused other Israelis from many walks of life and they dreamed up a series of projects related to various consistently positive aspects of Israel and published a book titled The Israel Brand Narratives Book which Landau presented to President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday.The highly illustrated book with guidelines for use and a cornucopia of Israel experiences from which to choose, is designed not only for tourists, but also for Israelis.Small though Israel may be in size, no one has seen it all, and no-one can say of everything that goes on in the country “been there done that.”A not for profit enterprise, Vibe Israel is part of The Israel Brand Alliance comprising an action-oriented group of individuals, companies and organizations dedicated to preserving and improving the Israel Brand narratives in the book. There is also ample room at the back of the book for users to write their own narratives of their experiences in Israel.The slogan, on the opening page of the book states: “We are an optimistic nation of dreamers and doers.”Equally important was the fact that although they believed they could do better than the government in branding Israel, they were fully aware that they needed expert and experienced guidance.To this end they hired Bloom Consulting, an international firm that works on four continents and specializes in nation and city branding including research, strategy implementation, master classes and more.Whatever happens in Israel finds its way outside said Landau, but based on a wide survey, a lot that happens in Israel doesn’t seem to have much impact abroad. People from the Y-generation, namely 22-38 year olds in 12 countries were questioned about the first thing that came to mind when presented with the word Israel.Surprisingly it was not the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It was safety and security, because most of what penetrates the consciousness of foreigners about Israel is related to violence.The second thing they related to was religion which surprised Landau, because there are very Catholic countries such as Italy and Brazil, but in similar surveys related to those countries, respondents in their replies on Italy said that the first thing that came to mind was fashion, and with regard to Brazil it was the samba.

