Checkmarx beats US firms to provide U.S. Navy with fast, secure coding

Israeli company Checkmarx was picked by US Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Pacific (NIWC) to improve the creation and delivery of software needed to ensure American cyber, space, and reconnaissance abilities are top.



Checkmarx CEO Emmanuel Benzaquen told the Jerusalem Post that in the current field of programming it’s not enough to deliver a code that works, the code must also be secure.

The code is the software needed to ensure computers are able to fulfill tasks and perform services. From sending a video-feed to printing a leaflet, codes are the invisible element that makes modern life possible.Checkmarx currently serves as a gate keeper, ensuring that all the codes written and employed by the navy will be secure from possible hacking. These codes, often written by sub-contractors, will be written in the future using the platform designed by the company to ensure quick changes in nearly real-time. “Israeli innovation is famous around the world,” he said. “We were selected over other companies, all based in the US.”In the past it would take up to two years for the Navy to implement new software as the vetting process, ensuring the suppliers don’t pose a security risk, and the product, ensuring it’s of top quality – would take a long time, a press release on behalf of the company reported.The Navy decided to change that by adopting a Compile to Combat in 24 hours policy, meaning that software issues must be resolved in one day.Noting that America’s enemies, regrettably, do not use up 24 hours before they exploit a security breach so speed is critical, explained Vice President of US Federal, Checkmarx said.“We’re proud to be working closely with NIWC PAC,” he said, “together we’ll pave the way to faster more secure application development.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });