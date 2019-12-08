Chief Rabbi Aryeh Stern calls for market merchants to be more observant

Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Rabbi Aryeh Stern, chairman of the Sabbath committee at the Chief Rabbinate Council, visited Jerusalem's Machane Yehudah market on Friday, encouraging store owners to close-up for business an hour before Shabbat enters, it was reported on Arutz Sheva. Rabbi Stern who is a frequent customer at Jerusalem's market assured stall owners that their piety would be rewarded: "Thanks to the Sabbath observance, your livelihoods will be enriched.". Stern was accompanied by Yohanan Weizman, Jerusalem City Council Member; Rabbi Yigal Shabtai, Kashrut supervisor of the market; and Kobi Alter, the chief rabbi's spokesman.The "Shabbat warners" who pass through the market every week, also joined Stern on calling on the proprietors to be meticulous in keeping Shabbat. Most of the shop owners in the market paid respects to the chief rabbi and received his blessings.