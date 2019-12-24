Christmas in the North: Celebrating the birth of Jesus in Mi’ilya

Nestled in the hills of the Western Galilee sits the Greek Catholic village of Mi’ilya. As Christmas approaches, the 3,200-strong residents don the streets with festive lights, Christmas trees and beautiful decorations in the weeks prior to the holy holiday. Mi’ilya is one of only two Greek Catholic - or Melkite - villages in Israel. The Melkites trace their history to the early Christians of Antioch, which was formerly part of Syria and now in Turkey, of the First Century CE.Archaeologists have found that its history dates back to at least the late Bronze Age and continued to be inhabited until the Byzantine period in 40 BCE, the Crusader period, the Ottoman Empire and beyond. Today, the city is built atop of a Crusader fort that dates back to the 12th century and remains purely Christian.Father Ibrahim Shoufani, the community’s priest, told The Jerusalem Post that "as Christians living in Israel, we have the freedom to celebrate our religion without any problems or interference - we are Israeli.” He said that they begin decorating the village from December 9 and everyone gets involved.“We have visitors from the outside who come and visit during this time including Jews and Muslims,” he explained. “We’re expecting thousands to come over the Christmas period.” On the Friday before Christmas, “we host a 2 km. mini marathon and people from all over come to take part.“We have beautiful Christmas markets in the evenings and we have people from all faiths and places come to see,” Shoufani continued. “We’ve been doing this for five years.”He said that Christmas is very family orientated in Mi’ilya because some of the residents have children who study in other parts of the world, and they specially come back to celebrate.On Christmas eve, Shoufani said that they an evening mass at the local St Mary Magdalen church, and have a special celebration afterwards.“After mass, we walk together with the community and we sing at the statue of Jesus and a community dinner,” he said.In the day, the residents of the village gather at the church for morning mass.“It’s a wonderful time of the year for Mi’ilya,” he added.On a weekly basis, Shoufani said that they get about 300 to 400 people coming to Sunday mass. They usually have two services.While sitting inside the church, he showed reporters, who were on a sponsored tour with Media Central, the different decorations. Up there, he pointed to a large painted cross, and writing below it, which says “Jesus, King of the Jews."The church also posts beautiful painted works depicting different times of history in the life of Jesus near the pulpit.Shoufani said that sermons are usually given in Arabic but several words are said in Greek words “here and there.”According to Rabei Khamisy, an archaeologist at the Zinman Institute of Archaeology at Haifa University, Mi’ilya remained a center of Christian presence.He said that the Galilee and Southern Lebanon was not separated and Christians were able to move freely between the two areas. He added that most local residents originate from Syria, southern Lebanon and Jordan.Asked about the relationship between the Greek Catholics in the Galilee and those in Syria and Lebanon, Shoufani said it’s difficult, especially because some of their families are still there.“We can’t go there, we can travel to Jordan and Egypt, but not to Syria and Lebanon,” he said, adding that they do communicate “and we still have a connection with them. We continue to pray for them [Christians in Syria].”Shoufani added that they also remain in close contact with Christians in the West Bank and Gaza “and we do try and visit each other during the holidays.”