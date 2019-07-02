Church of the Nativity no longer endangered?

A boy is carried as he places his fingers inside holes in a column that form the shape of a cross at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the West Bank April 27, 2019.. (photo credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)

UNESCO is scheduled to debate the removal of Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity from its World Heritage in Danger list on Tuesday.





The Sixth-Century building, which marks the site where Jesus was born in Bethlehem, has recently undergone a major renovation project that also included remnants of the previous Fourth-Century church at the same location.





In submitting its request for the church’s removal from the list, the Palestinian Authority told UNESCO that it had successfully overseen the “implementation of the conservation works at the Church of the Nativity, which included a series of restoration works mainly targeted the restoration of the roof and the narthex and all other components of the Desired state of conservation for the removal of the property from the List of World Heritage in Danger.”





The 21-member World Heritage Committee plans to examine the matter Tuesday, during its two-week annual meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, that began on June 30 and ends on July 10.





The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization made headlines in 2011, when it became the first UN body to recognize Palestine as a state and award it full membership rights in its organization.





Since then, it has inscribed under the state of Palestine three World Heritage sites, the first of which was the church in 2012. This was followed by the ancient agricultural terraces of Battir and Hebron’s Old Town with its Tomb of the Patriarchs.





Israel has nine sites on the World Heritage List, including Masada and the Old City of Acre.





Separately, in 1982, Jordan inscribed Jerusalem’s Old City onto the list, where it is registered by the city’s name and does not belong to any state.





Jerusalem and the three sites listed to Palestine are also among the 54 sites on UNESCO’s endangered list. None of the Israeli sites are endangered.





Once the Church of the Nativity is removed from the endangered list, it will remain inscribed on the World Heritage List.





The Palestinian Authority intends to hold an international celebration next year to mark the end of the restoration project.





Later this week, the World Heritage Committee will hear reports on the conservation status of Jerusalem and Hebron’s Old Town.





Both Israel and the US have withdrawn from UNESCO stating that they were protesting its biased treatment of Israel. Neither the US nor Israel are among UNESCO’s 193 member states.

