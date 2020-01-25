Clipa Theater takes on Shakespeare

A new adaptation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream emerges in Tel Aviv’s Clipa Theater by the name A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Space.The story follows the side plot of the Mechanicals, as they share the story of a group of skilled craftsmen, yet incompetent actors, who prepare to perform at the royal wedding of the Duke and Queen, but fall victim to fairies, magic and seduction, all in the intergalactic world of space.Accompanied by stunts, blatant nudity, and extravagant costumes, this vivid play-within-a-play offers instant gratification to an impatient audience while tackling the gravity between mainstream culture and the billion-dollar porn industry.Transforming two seemingly contradictory worlds into one, A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Space breaks the barrier of classical theater embracing bad taste and incorporating it into popular entertainment culture.The show will have its opening night on Wednesday, January 29th at 8:30pm and will include English subtitles.This performance is intended for an adult audience (age 18+), as it includes nudity and sexual content.Tickets are available on the website: www.clipa.co.il/en/show/a-midsummer-nights-dream-in-space