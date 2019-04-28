Close-up meeting with a Holocaust survivor

For some people the formal Holocaust remembrance ceremonies at Yad Vashem, Messuah, Yad Mordechai, Kibbutz Lochamei HaGetaot and elsewhere have very little emotional meaning. Most of the participants are simply passive onlookers, often so distant from the speakers, that they have to rely on the giant video screen. They could just as easily stay home and watch the proceedings on television or via social media.



Educator Adi Altschuler decided almost a decade ago that there should be an alternative. Second and third generation survivors knew or had known the Holocaust survivor(s) in their families. But people who had no bloodline connection to the Holocaust needed something to spark their interest. Altschuler's simple solution was Zikaron BaSalon (Memories in the Living Room), founded in 2010.

The idea is to bring a group of people together – usually not more than 50 – in a private living room or a small hall to listen to Holocaust survivors share their individual experiences as they tell their own personal stories.On Sunday, President Reuven Rivlin, in the lead-up to Remembrance Day for Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes, hosted Zikaron Basalon for the fourth consecutive year, and could not do so without relating to the terrorist attack on worshipers at the Chabad Synagogue in San Diego last weekend.Referring to the Holocaust Remembrance slogan 'Never Again' Rivlin, alluding to centuries of persecution to which Jewish communities in their lands of dispersion have been subjected, said that "For Jews, there's no such thing as Never again."He was outraged that what occurred in San Diego, happened on the Festival of Freedom, and almost on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day. There is no community which can claim to be immune from antisemitism, said Rivlin, characterizing antisemitism as a form of racism and hatred of the other.The Holocaust was not just an historic event, he said. "What happened then obligates us to continue to tell the story."The proximity of Holocaust Remembrance Day to Passover which celebrates the exodus from Egypt from slavery to freedom, was reminiscent in his statement, as Jews are commanded to tell the story of the exodus to their children. Small wonder that one of the ships carrying Holocaust survivors to the Land of Israel, was called Exodus.Because Jews were not the only victims of the Holocaust, and Jews are not the only victims of racism today, Rivlin said that every nation, every faith must learn to comprehend the enormity of the atrocities which affected the whole world – "and humanity allowed it to happen. We have to hear the story in order to understand and not to forget, because if we forget, it could happen again."This year, the Holocaust survivor was Yosef Hershkovich, who related his story not only to Rivlin but to some 50 plus young people from different youth movement. The oldest of five siblings, and the only one of the five to survive. Hershkovich, who is remarkably well preserved, will celebrate his 90th birthday in the near future. He was born in Sighet, Northern Transylvania and after being transferred from the ghetto to various camps, wound up in Auschwitz.If that part of his story sounds familiar, it's because it's similar to that of a much better known native of Sighet, Elie Wiesel, who was also sent to Auschwitz, where he was photographed with many other prisoners lying like sardines in one of the multi-layered rows of bunk beds in the camp. That photograph can be seen at Yad Vashem, but one has to look hard to recognize Wiesel.Of his immediate family, only Hershkovich and his father Yaakov survived. None of his father's immediate relatives survived, and although his mother Bina Chaya (Schnitzler) was murdered, six of her siblings survived.The Hershkovich family owned a restaurant before the war and although times were tough, nothing really prepared them for what lay ahead. The Jewish community in Sighet continued its way of life as it had done before the war, not knowing whether things were better or worse in Sighet than in other parts of the country.Jews were not permitted to travel on trains at the time, and when they left home in the morning, they were never sure that they would return. The environment was one of constant uncertainty.In March, 1944, the Jews were transferred to ghettos, and from there to concentration camps – this time by train. The people were rudely pushed and shoved as the Germans kept yelling "Faster! Faster!" The train occasionally stopped for no apparent reason. People were not allowed to get off to relieve themselves. The were given nothing on the journey – not even a glass of water. Hershkovich was grateful that the family had at least been able to celebrate Passover together before it was separated – women and children to one side, men and boys to another. Yosef and one of his brothers Yeshayahu Asher remained with their father. Their mother, their sister and their other two brothers were sent to the gas chambers.The father and his two sons spent two weeks in Birkenau and were then moved to nearby Auschwitz. Everyone wore the Auschwitz uniform – a striped pajama. They used the same threadbare blanket summer and winter. There were daily selections and pointless marches through the camp. Food was scarce, starvation was rife, and anyone who tried to steal food did so at the risk of death.His brother did not survive. When separated from his brother, Hershkovich did not realize that they would never see each other again. From May, 1944 to January1945, when he was liberated, Hershkovich had been in Eintrachthutte, an Auschwitz satellite camp. Throughout his ordeal, he never lost hope, nor did he lose his sense of humor which came to the fore even as he told his story.Hershkovich spoke of various deprivations, beatings, curses, cold and hunger. In 1947, he realized his dream to come to the Land of Israel. He found work in the diamond industry, initially as a polisher and gradually graduated to become a diamond dealer. In Israel he raised a family of his own. His three daughters presented him with ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.What may have saved him was that he is an optimist by nature and he always believed that one day, the tortuous situation would come to an end, and that he would find freedom in the land of Israel.His young audience as well as the president, listened intently to every word he uttered.Although there are similarities in many Holocaust stories, reach person is different, and their experiences are just different enough to be unique, which is why it is important to hear as many of them as possible."You don't know what it to be stateless" he told the young people gathered at the President's Residence and representing the fourth generation of post-Holocaust Jewry.Reacting to all that he'd heard, Rivlin again referred to the atrocities perpetrated by the Germans, and said "Whoever did these things lost all vestige of humanity." The president lauded Hershkovich as a living example of the triumph, hope and initiative of the human spirit, and said that his story was a reminder that freedom, security and everything that had been created in and by the State of Israel should not be taken for granted.Later in the day, Rivlin again had cause to think of Auschwitz as he eulogized Rabbi Menachem Mendel Taub, the Admor of Kaliv, who had been an Auschwitz survivor and who had dedicated his life to helping other survivors.

