Comedian, actor, film director Mel Brooks celebrates 93

Filmmaker and comedian Mel Brooks gestures as he places his footprints in cement, with a fake sixth finger attached to his left hand, in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 8, 2014..
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Iconic Jewish-American comedian, actor, and film director Mel Brooks marked his 93’d birthday on Friday, and was congratulated by peers and fans for his outstanding life-long career.
Brooks, who was born as Melvin Kaminsky in 1926, is one of the few people to ever win all meaningful awards in American entertainment, including the Oscar, the Emmy, the Grammy and the Tony awards.
Brook’s rose to fame in 1968 with his first movie The Producers, leading to two cult movies in 1974, Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles.
Brooks is famous for creating brilliant parodies such as the 1993 film Robin Hood: Men in Tights and the 1987 Spaceballs.
His 1981 film History of the World included a song called Jews in Space.
Film director David Lynch congratulated “the great Mel Brooks.”
Matt Oswalt confessed to watching outtakes from Young Frankenstein “at least once a month when I need cheering up.”
