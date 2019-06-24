Comptroller: 61% of complaints against Health Ministry valid

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

A staggering 61.1% of complaints filed by the public against the Health Ministry were found to be valid in 2018, a report by State Comptroller Joseph Shapira announced Monday.





As in past reports, a major issue with the Health Ministry has been that the government body is too restrictive in approving the medical use of cannabis.



In his capacity as the country’s ombudsman for public complaints, Shapira wrote that the percentage of complaints from the public against government authorities which were found to be valid was disturbingly high at 35.2%.

This overall rate is up from 32.2% in 2017 and 29.1% in 2016.

But the Health Ministry and some other ministries had even worse rates of complaints for those that are not yet determined to be valid.

The Israel Post Office had the worst percentage at 72.7% of complaints being found to be valid with the Transportation Ministry at 49.7%, the Social Affairs and Welfare Ministry, Tax Authority and Education Ministry all coming in at around 40%.

The post office and the National Insurance Institute (NII) had the negative distinction of being the most complained against institutions with NII receiving 1,101 complaints and the post office 864 complaints.

The report specifically tries to emphasize highlighting government authorities’ infringements of human rights, especially those of disabled persons, the elderly, pregnant women and children.

More specifically, regarding cannabis, the comptroller found that 85% of the complaints were valid or required his office’s intervention to address the issue.

His office also found that the number of complaints had doubled since 2017, though the substance of the complaints were strikingly similar.



In 2017, the Health Ministry was unjustifiably blocking the use of Cannabis in 83% of the cases.

Two years in a row, the comptroller said that many sick people had fallen victim to the many bureaucratic pitfalls when they appealed to the unit for getting a Cannabis license or for renewing their license.

Further, Shapira said that those pitfalls included substantial delays for intake of the requests and for handling the requests as well as a failure to update them on the status of their requests.

Delays included no practical ability to get through to representatives by telephone, failing to respond to inquiries in writing and by facsimile and a general approach of being suspicious of those seeking Cannabis use.

Overall, the comptroller said that the outdated mentality of the Health Ministry unit dealing with Cannabis, and not a lack of resources, was a primary cause of the problem.

The cannabis unit continues to say it will improve soon, though it appears not have improved after 12 months despite last year’s biting report.

