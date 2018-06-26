Comptroller: Gabbay, Herzog overspent on campaign

AN EMPTY Knesset plenum – it doesn’t look like the MKs are going to have an easy summer..
State Comptroller Joseph Shapira fined Labor leader Avi Gabbay, his predecessor Isaac Herzog, and former MK Erel Margalit large sums for overspending in the July 2017 party leadership race.
Gabbay, Herzog, and Margalit are all independently wealthy from their own businesses that they had before they entered politics, so they all relied on their own money to fund their campaigns and spent well above the maximum they were permitted.
The maximum spending limit for the candidates was NIS 292,568, which was based on Labor’s membership at the time of 52,504 eligible voters.
Gabbay spent NIS 1,976,169. Shapira fined him NIS 90,000.
Herzog spent NIS 1,571,104, which resulted in an NIS 60,000 fine from Shapira.
Margalit spent NIS 1,200,798. He was fined 30,000.
Other candidates, including MKs Amir Peretz and Omer Bar-Lev was given a clean bill of health by Shapira and were not fined.
A Labor Party spokeswoman said that Gabbay and the other candidates had received the report and would learn its lessons and correct them ahead of the next party primary.