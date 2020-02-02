The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Concert Review: A Bowie celebration

They were joined onstage for the whole concert by guest Israeli guitarist Danny Weisfeld, and throughout the night a succession of singers took to the stage for different numbers.

By ALEX WINSTON  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 12:00
David Bowie lands in Israel for his show in July, 1996. (photo credit: ALON RON/ISRAEL SUN)
David Bowie lands in Israel for his show in July, 1996.
(photo credit: ALON RON/ISRAEL SUN)
To commemorate the month of David Bowie's birth and passing, January, several of his former band members gather together for a short tour to perform all the star's major hits. To open the third annual Winter Festival, Thursday night saw the band hit the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv.
The band consists of legendary pianist Mike Garson, who played on over 20 of Bowie's albums, including the acclaimed piano solo on Aladdin Sane, guitarist Gerry Leonard, who played on several albums including 'Heathen and Reality' and 'The Next Day', bassist Carmine Rojas, who played on several of Bowie's biggest hits including 'Let's Dance', 'China Girl,' and 'Modern Love', and drummer Alan Childs, Bowie's drummer for the 1987 global tour of Glass Spider.
They were joined onstage for the whole concert by guest Israeli guitarist Danny Weisfeld, and throughout the night a succession of singers took to the stage for different numbers.
Canadian singer Sass Jordan opened the show with the crunching heavy sounds of 'Rebel Rebel,' before British singer Simon Westbrook then took the vocal reigns and did an admirable job, sounding scarily close to Bowie's unique vocals.
The band were then joined by Israeli pop singer Mai Feingold for a stirring rendition of 'Space Oddity' and 'Five Years,' before renowned Israeli bassist Yossi Fine joined Rojas on bass for a two-bassist version of Bowie's number one hit 'Let's Dance' that had fans up on their feet and running to the front of the hall.
The linchpin of the evening was pianist Garson, who took time out between each song to talk to the audience. Anecdotes about the songs were shared, stories were told, and even some Hebrew was thrown into the mix by Garson. The assortment of anecdotes left the fans enraptured, as did the music.
It was musicianship at its finest, ranging from the well-rehearsed shorter numbers to more fluid and more expansive songs, such as 'Aladdin Sane.'
After Feingold returned for the ever-popular 'Starman,' yet more special guests were invited onstage. Three young Israeli singers of the Rimon School of Music in Ramat Hasharon shared the vocals for the ever-popular yet vocally challenging ‘Life on Mars.’ 
The show continued with fantastic renditions of ‘Ziggy Stardust,’ ‘Suffragette City,’ and the Bowie-penned Mott the Hoople hit, ‘All The Young Dudes.’
A rip-roaring evening of great music and brilliant musicianship concluded with the entire crowd up on its feet for a four-song encore that included ‘Rock and Roll Suicide’ and ‘Heroes.’
As Garson said when introducing the show: “Maybe the true test of an artist is the enduring legacy of their music.”
And David Bowie’s music will certainly endure.


Tags review Concert David Bowie
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What distinguishes Naama Issachar from other Israeli prisoners? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by