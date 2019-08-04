Contradictions and course corrections: Horoscopes for Av 5779

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Horoscopes for Av 5779 (August 2 – August 30)





The Sun is the ruling planet of Chodesh Av which is associated with the constellation Leo. Leo is the lion and indeed “Arieh” is the mazal of Chodesh Av. However, the Tribal of Av is Shimon, whose sigil is a representation of the gates of Shechem, the city destroyed by Shimon and Levi in revenge for the rape of their sister Dinah. While ruled by the Sun, Chodesh Av doesn’t start out “sunny.”



Our tradition tells us that when Chodesh Av comes, we reduce our joy, yet it also informs us that Tu be’Av is one of the two most joyful holidays in the Jewish calendar! It was on Tu be’Av that the daughters of Jerusalem disregarded social status and economic disparity by each loaning the other white dresses so that all might dance beneath the moonlight in equality. It was the day the 12 Tribes were reconciled after the civil war and tribal intermarriage permitted again.



Indeed, Chodesh Av is full of contradictions and course-corrections. The new moon in Leo on erev Rosh Chodesh Av scorches hypocrisy and deceit with the white-hot heat of judgment. The (delayed) fast of Tisha be’Av August 11 is sufficiently solemn with Moon in Capricorn, yet the day’s energy wildly fluctuates, with Jupiter direct, Mercury’s ingress into Leo, and Uranus’s retrograde station in Taurus. Universal rather than particularistic love reigns at the full moon in democratic, humanitarian, egalitarian Aquarius on Tu be’Av, August 15. Course-corrections are re-calculated August 23 at the last quarter moon in Gemini with the Sun’s entrance into calm, analytic Virgo. By the Virgo new moon August 30 joined to Mercury in his own sign, clarity is restored.



May Chodesh Av’s powerful potential for extreme emotion be channeled into the passionate quest for dignity, wisdom and discernment!

ARIES / TALEH

Planetary ruler Mars (Ma’adin) in Leo through August 16 builds energetic momentum; Jupiter (Tzedek) stations direct August 11 in Sagittarius, adding positivity, optimism, and hope during a month when your help, support, and good will is needed the most by those around you. Compete for leadership around August 7; announce your win August 18-19. The full moon August 15 inspires friendships and enhances connections to community. Others count on your courage to speak truth to power, now more than ever: by standing up for those less advantaged than yourself you embody the strengths of your tribal leader Yehuda beautifully.

TAURUS / SHOR

Planetary ruler Venus (Noga) in passionate Leo through August 20 rushes in where angels fear to tread; slow down as Uranus in your sign stations retrograde August 11. You’re entering a five-month expedition to retrace the steps you’ve taken since April. Tribal leader Issachar calculates the times and seasons: internalize that wisdom by calculating your life seasons to determine where you’re at and where you’re going. Mars, Venus, the Sun, and Mercury in Virgo the 17th, 21st, 23rd and 29th respectively support the much-needed analysis and discernment you’ll require to adjust your course and make directional corrections as needed.

GEMINI / TEOMIM

Ruling planet Mercury (Kochav) returns through his post-retrograde shadow period by August 14, rushing toward his home sign of Virgo by the 29th. You may feel a mighty rushing wind is blowing you about when Mercury’s square to newly retrograde Uranus August 16 following the full moon in Aquarius on the 15th results in informational whiplash. What you believed was set in stone needs adjustment when you receive new and surprising information. Tribal ruler Zevulun knows how to pivot and change direction, and so do you when sudden and unexpected revelations change your perception of facts on the ground.

CANCER / SARTAN

Moon-ruled Cancer is inspired by Mercury (Kochav) to speak from the heart through August 10th; especially around issues of burden-sharing with others. Resources face a reality check by the 23rd and while your first instinct is belt-tightening, look first at where you’re investing your time instead of your money. Energy-draining people and situations may be devouring more than just your cash; you can always make more money, but you can never make more time. Tribal ruler Reuven’s legacy is prioritization of family: what does “family” mean to you? Expand your definition to include more opportunities for love and inclusion.

LEO / ARYEH

Time to roar, Leo! The Sun, your planetary ruler, shines bright upon everything you do through the 22nd, strengthened by Mars (Maadin) in Leo through the 16th and sweetened by Venus (Noga) in Leo through the 20th. Your words have powerful, long-lasting effects August 11-28 as Mercury (Kochav) rushes through your sign. Kiss and make up on Tu be’Av, the full moon in solar opposite Aquarius August 15: heal misunderstandings which began in late June. Tribal leader Shimon educated the children after entering Eretz Yisrael; Leo’s joyful, playful, creative energy is best when connected to your own Inner Child.

VIRGO / BETULAH

This month you prove that “overnight fame” is the result of your years of hard work and dues paying. Mars (Maadin) bestows fresh energy August 17, Venus (Noga) tidies and beautifies August 21. Sun in Virgo brings fresh inspiration on the 23rd and ruling planet Mercury (Kochav) slides into home the 29th, just in time for the new moon in Virgo on August 30. Everything is lining up for you to hit that home run you’ve been practicing for since mid-March. Assemble the Gad-like troops of your multifaceted gifts and talents; each gets deployed over the next six weeks.

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

Ruling planet Venus (Noga) in passionate Leo through August 20 kicks the drama up a notch or three, especially in communal spaces where you expect a collective agreement around values and priorities. You’re happy to play peacemaker August 4-5 but heaven help those who resist your persuasive diplomacy when you run out of patience after August 30. Like Joshua, a descendant of tribal ruler Ephraim, you’ve seen the proverbial promised land and are ready to enter. The full moon August 15 reveals the laggards and nay-sayers creating a toxic environment around your hopes and dreams. Rid yourself of them.

SCORPIO /AKRAV

The first quarter moon in Scorpio August 7 asks you to examine emotional investments to see if they’re paying dividends yet. Classical planetary ruler Mars (Ma’adin) in Leo and modern ruler Pluto in Capricorn blend flair with finesse, daring with diligence through August 16. The full moon in Aquarius August 15 reveals where you feel not fully met and matched. Like the daughters of Zelophchad, descendants of Scorpio’s tribal ruler Menashe, who dared to ask for their rightful inheritance, so you too must dare to challenge the status-quo and ask for what is yours. A “lucky break” breaks rules!

SAGITTARIUS / KASHAT

Relief at last when ruling planet Jupiter (Tzedek) stations direct in Sagittarius August 11. Damage control reviews stalled progress from mid-April and decides it’s not as bad as feared when examined by the light of the full moon in Aquarius August 15. You’re on a direct path to achieving long hoped-for goals between now and the end of 2019. As tribal leader Benyamin’s flag contains all the tribal colors combined, your personal banner includes every precious facet of the life you’ve lived, “mistakes” and all. What you thought were errors become decorative emblems of hard-earned wisdom in days ahead.

CAPRICORN / G’DI

Ruling planet Saturn (Shabbtai) in Capricorn arrives at his retrograde/direct station August 22, prompting you to recall what inspired and motivated you mid-January of this year, and preparing you to pursue that obscure object of desire again, full-force, once Saturn goes direct next month. Meanwhile, you are assessing the potential dangers of an about-face in a matter you previously committed to; loss of time or resources isn’t nearly as fatal as loss of integrity. Tribal ruler Dan’s hyper-vigilance relaxes August 30 with the Virgo new moon, which brings stability and equanimity to an overtaxed nervous system. Take vacation time!

AQUARIUS / D’LI

Remember when the daughters of both rich and poor would wear the same white dresses and dance beneath the full moon in Aquarius on Tu be’Av? That democratic spirit of class-less equality returns August 15 and not a moment too soon for you, as the battles between socially stratified haves and have-nots has taken its emotional toll on your humanitarian sensibilities. Like your tribal ruler Asher who shared his bounty with everyone, regardless of their status, your modern planetary ruler Uranus (Oron) stations retrograde August 11, insisting on your right to bless others without reservation or calculating their worth.

PISCES / DAGIM

Classical planetary ruler Jupiter (Tzedek) stations direct August 11, on its way to a trine to modern planetary ruler Neptune (Rahav) next month. This is like the apocryphal three wishes granted by the lamp’s genie, but carefully consider what you wish for! Jupiter trine Neptune is shorthand for “big dream” – you’re coming into position to actualize them. Like tribal ruler Naftali’s luscious fruits, you’re ripe and ready to bring forth something beautiful. Do the prep work that will enable you to flip the switch next month. Your choices, your life, your future: time to dream it and be it.

Author and multi-media communicator Lorelai Kude began her career as a professional astrologer in the 1980s. She holds a bachelor’s in Journalism from San Francisco State University and a master’s in Jewish Studies from Berkeley’s Graduate Theological Union, where her thesis topic was astrology in Jewish cultural history. Find more of her work at astrolojew.com.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



