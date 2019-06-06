Conversion budget up 21%, number of converts down 30%

A DEMONSTRATION IN Jerusalem last year against legislation that would have strengthened the Chief Rabbinate’s monopoly over conversion in Israel. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Newly-obtained figures from the state conversion authority show that while the budget for the state’s conversion program has risen dramatically in recent years, the number of people actually converting has declined by an even greater extent.

At the same time, the number of conversion candidates who begin a conversion course and who eventually complete their conversion is barely 30 percent.

The data, obtained by the ITIM religious services lobbying group and seen by The Jerusalem Post, demonstrates that the budget for the state conversion authority grew by some 21% from 2016 to 2018, while the number of converts in 2018 was down 27% from numbers in 2014.

Meanwhile, the number of Israeli citizens of Jewish descent who are not Jewish according to halacha, Jewish law, is increasing rapidly. It currently stands at approximately 400,000 people, and could reach 500,000 in the next 12 years.

According to the figures, obtained by ITIM following a freedom of information request, the number of converts in 2014 was 3,718 but in 2018 there were just 2,588 converts.

And although the number of conversion candidates actually increased between 2014 and 2018, the percentage who actually completed their conversion declined precipitously from 60% in 2014 to just 29% in 2018.

Additionally, the number of minors who converted declined by 58% over the same period, likely because the state conversion authority closed its special panel of rabbinical judges for converting minors two years ago.

Compounding these problems is the fact that the budget for the conversion authority has increased significantly, from NIS 44,255,000 in 2016 to NIS 53,589,000 in 2018, an increase of 21%.

The Prime Minister’s Office, under whose authority the state conversion system operates, did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to why conversions are so sharply down despite the increased funds being pumped into the conversion authority.

ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber said that the new figures demonstrated the states conversion programs have “remained deficient and inefficient” over the last five years.

“The lesson to be drawn is clear: the State’s monopoly over conversion is unjustified,” said the rabbi, adding that the state should formally recognize conversions carried out by non-state, Orthodox conversion courts.

Farber was instrumental in establishing the Orthodox Giyur K’Halacha Conversion Court Network which includes 55 Orthodox rabbis, presided over by Rabbi Nachum Rabinovich, a highly respected arbiter of Jewish law in the national-religious community.

Giyur K’Halacha has conducted over 700 conversions since it was established in 2015, most of whom are minors, and its conversions are recognized for the purposes of registration as Jewish in the Interior Ministry’s Population and Immigration Authority.

The Chief Rabbinate does not however accept Giyur K’Halacha’s converts for the purposes of marriage.

