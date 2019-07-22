Convicted pedophile tries to seduce young boy now back in jail

Police tape..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
A sex offender is back in jail in Ashdod on Monday, after a mom found sexually explicit messages on her phone according to Israel Hayom. The police were contacted after the mother found messages asking for her 10-year-old son to take naked and inappropriate photos of himself.
The police have since revealed that a 41-year-old sex offender used his mother's phone to contact the young boy. The suspect has denied the allegations after his arrest last week.
During the investigation two cell phones have been found that belong to the accused. He has since been indicted and was charged with sexual harassment and threats after he threatened a police officer on the case.
The investigation is ongoing as police are continuing to look into phone records to see if this man has had conversations with other potential victims.
