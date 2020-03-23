The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: ICEJ aids Holocaust survivors and sponsors Aliyah flights

"I am glad we are able to help Israel pull through this crisis, by giving food to senior citizens, caring for Holocaust survivors, and bringing Jews home from Russia and Ethiopia."

By CELIA JEAN  
MARCH 23, 2020 12:41
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis. (photo credit: ICEJ)
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
(photo credit: ICEJ)
The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem is doing its part in aiding Israel through the coronavirus by helping to take care of the elderly community, including many holocaust survivors. Among other efforts, the ICEJ is also sponsoring the flights of immigrants arriving to Israel from Russia and Ethiopia. 
“We are working within the rules set by the Health Ministry to help Israelis as much as we can in this troubling time confronting the whole world,” said ICEJ President Dr. Jürgen Bühler. “We know it is in difficult moments like these when our efforts to bless and comfort Israel count the most.”
Staff members from the ICEJ have packed and delivered hundreds of food boxes to not only those regularly cared for in Jerusalem by its team of nurses, but also to hundreds more elderly citizens in Haifa, including Holocaust survivors that have been confined to their home as a health precaution.
The care, done in partnership with Yad Yad Ezer L’Haver, goes above just delivering food boxes, as daily care and medical checks are also included in the visits. The efforts were recently praised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week in briefings on the coronavirus. 
In the upcoming week, ICEJ together with Latet and Ezrat Avot will continue to pack and deliver food boxes to the front doors of hundreds more of Israel's elderly citizens. 
“While the government’s measures to fight the coronavirus is impacting the whole country, I am glad we are still able to help Israel pull through this crisis in a number of ways,” said Dr. Bühler. “This includes packing and delivering food boxes to senior citizens, caring for Holocaust survivors, and bringing Jews home from Russia and Ethiopia at this very moment.”
A flight of Ethiopian Jewish immigrants sponsored by the ICEJ arrive in Israel in late February 2020 (Credit: ICEJ)A flight of Ethiopian Jewish immigrants sponsored by the ICEJ arrive in Israel in late February 2020 (Credit: ICEJ)
On Sunday a flight of Russian immigrants, sponsored by the ICEJ, arrived in Israel, and marks the 30th anniversary of the ICEJ’s sponsorship of Jewish families making Aliyah from the former Soviet Union. Unfortunately upon arriving in their new homeland, the new arrivals were expected to immediately enter quarantine in accordance with the government's coronavirus regulations. 
Flights of 72 Ethiopian Jews, also sponsored by ICECJ are scheduled to land Tuesday morning from Addis Ababa. Also expected to head straight into quarantine upon their arrival, the group will abide that two week  period in Beit Alfa absorption center with gift baskets of food and learning materials provided by the organization for both them, and other new Ethiopian immigrants, as apart of their integration process.


Tags aliyah ethiopian jews Soviet Jewry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A homecoming for Israelis due to coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by