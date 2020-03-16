The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus crisis: Gap year programs try to adapt or send students home

Yeshivas and seminaries have been affected by the restrictive measures announced by the Israeli authorities against the spread of the coronavirus, some deciding to send the students back home

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 16, 2020 21:31
Young people today are 'not looking for a year off, but a year on': Participants in the Masa leadership program (photo credit: AXEL ANGELS)
Young people today are 'not looking for a year off, but a year on': Participants in the Masa leadership program
(photo credit: AXEL ANGELS)
On Wednesday, New York resident Rena received an email from Yeshivat Shaarei Mevaseret Zion, where her youngest son Dovi is enrolled for the year, to ask for names of family members or friends in Israel where he would have a place to quarantine in case of need. The following day, however, the organizers reached out to parents again, asking them to arrange for their children to return home as soon as possible. So far Rena has not been able to find anything earlier than March 23. In the meantime, most of the 150 participants have left, while the yeshiva is still holding classes with less than ten people in the room for those who are still there, in accordance with the directives of the authorities.
“The yeshiva has been great. Mevaseret was really in constant communication and working their hardest to help us while also caring for the boys,” Rena told The Jerusalem Post. “They would love them to be able to return but the chances are slim that it will be a reality.”
Every year, thousands of 18-year-olds, from the United States as well as Jewish communities all over the world, take a year off after high school to spend time in Israel. In the Orthodox communities, most teenagers choose to spend a year studying Torah in a yeshiva (for boys) or in seminary (for girls).
Like other educational institutions, yeshivas and seminaries have been affected by the restrictive measures announced by the Israeli authorities to contrast the spread of the coronavirus in the country, in most cases leaving no option but to send the students home, while other gap year programs are trying to adapt to the new circumstances.
“Due to the coronavirus we have had to adapt and cancel many parts of our programs but the core of them is continuing,” the religious Zionist organization Bnei Akiva told The Jerusalem Post. The group runs eight programs with about 230 participants. “We operate all over Israel from Kibbutz Ein Hanaziv in the north to Dimona in the South.”
The organization noted that while many participants from countries in the Northern Hemisphere have decided to return home, most of those from the Southern Hemisphere are staying.
“We have a group on a kibbutz and we are adding sports activities and online Zumba lessons to their program. Our midrasha/yeshiva based programs are all learning online,” it added. “We are also working on creating a ‘virtual snif’ (chapter) a hub of online activities for our participants from all over the world. We have about 10,000 of them, the large majority of whom also confined with no schools,” the organization added.
Also 140 of the 170 youths enrolled in the Aardvark Israel program based in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem have decided to stay. According to the organizers, the program “brings together a diverse group of students from all over the world for meaningful, life-changing experiences that strengthen their Jewish identity, deepen their commitment to Israel, and foster their personal growth.”
As part of the experience, participants intern and volunteer, as well as take part in leisure activities.
“As the situation develops, we have and will continue to make modifications to the program in strict compliance with all government directives, while also continuing to provide a positive, meaningful, and safe experience for our students,” the organizers told the Post. “Some of our students' internships have switched to a remote working setup and we are actively seeking out opportunities for our students to volunteer in ways which will help those impacted by the crisis, such as offering English tutoring lessons to school children online or in one on one meetings, assisting those in quarantine by picking up groceries, medications, or other essential needs, walking their dogs and sending notes of support. We invite organizations and individuals to reach out to us with additional volunteer options.”
“We have every intention of continuing to operate the program provided we can safely do so,” they added. “We are already working on host families for our students for the Passover seder and will also help those who wish to make seders in their apartments if they do not have family or friends to celebrate the holiday with.”
For those who choose to return home in the meantime, another challenge is presented by the limited number of flights operating. While some charter flights have been organized to bring home gap year participants from the US, a one-way ticket can cost up to $1,800/1,900.
“It is a little scary to think that this has been my last time in yeshiva, I thought I had a few months left,” Benny Jacob told the Post.
Originally from Teaneck, New Jersey, Benny spent the past two years learning at Yeshivat Sha’alvim, just south of Modi’in. He said that in the past two weeks, the coronavirus crisis has progressively become more and more present in their daily life, until on Sunday the rabbis announced that the yeshiva would close. There is a chance that students might be able to return for the summer, but it seems unlikely.
“Now people are not being able to speak about anything other than the virus and how to make it home,” he concluded. “But many have said that if they can, they will come back, even if they need to be in quarantine.”


Tags yeshiva students Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
