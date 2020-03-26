The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus crisis sees spike in domestic abuse

The police will therefore be carrying out regular check-ups at the homes of families in which women were feeling threatened or at risk.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MARCH 26, 2020 16:29
Abuse (Illustrative Photo) (photo credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)
Abuse (Illustrative Photo)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)
February saw a 5% increase in domestic abuse reports in contrast to the same time the previous year just as the novel coronavirus began to spread wildly throughout the globe, according to N12.
The police, according to Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan, will begin especially rigorous supervision of violations in the realm of domestic abuse due to increased risk.
According to several organizations which reported the rise in abuse, the increased social distancing along with the excuse of economic tensions have created a hotbed for domestic violence.
The police will therefore be carrying out regular check-ups at the homes of families in which women were feeling threatened or at risk.
Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, reported that despite several branches of welfare services being listed as critical, which allows them to operate in the time of coronavirus, 60% of social workers in the field of domestic abuse are not currently working.
"These social workers perform critical and unique services that respond to populations which, without regular treatment, may very will be harmed or harm others," the Social Workers Union warned this past week.
"Stopping funding of programs at local authorities these days as a result of the lack of [funding] is scandalous and irresponsible," said Social Workers Union Chair Inbal Hermoni in a letter presented to Shaul Meridod, head of the Budgeting Department at the Treasury.
"These days, I am sure it goes without saying why the different welfare programs must continue functioning, albeit in a different format, while adjusting medically," she explained. "It seems as though the Finance Ministry is taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis to cut welfare budgets which are passed onto local authorities, thereby effectively hampering their ability to care for at-risk residents at all levels."
She stated that, among others, these at-risk communities includes women affected by domestic abuse.
Joint List MK Aida Touma-Suleiman addressed Welfare Minister Ofir Akunis this past week to ask for urgent support for women's shelters in light of the current crisis, according to Globes.
In Touma-Suleiman's letter, she wrote that "The instructions of the Health Ministry and of the Prime Minister's Office to stay home... is making relief organizations and women's shelters face challenges they have not yet known."
Throughout 2019, women's organizations throughout the country reported a steep rise in reports of domestic abuse. Throughout that same year, 13 women were murdered in acts of domestic violence.


