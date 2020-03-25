The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus leads to massive increase in online gambling

According to Israeli company Optimove, there had been an increase of 225% of people who began to play poker online.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
MARCH 25, 2020 18:09
Casino (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Casino
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Since COVID-19 struck China and other countries such as Italy and Israel, and has since reached the status of a pandemic, more and more people have taken up online gambling, Israeli firm Optimove reported in a press release on Wednesday.  
 
The company saw a 43% in online poker games and a massive increase of 225% of people who began to play poker online for the first time, when compared to the pre-COVID-19 figures.  
 
According to the head of research at Optimove, Omer Liss, people began to gamble online now that they can’t meet friends for weekly poker sessions, and others are simply trying to spice up a long dull stay indoors with the thrill of chance.  
 
While the NFL and NBA no longer have games, and the Tokyo Olympics had been postponed, people may still gamble on horse races and online gaming events.  
 
Comedian Doug Stanhope, known for his shocking humor, opened Celebrity Death Pool where people may place bets over which famous person they think of will die and from what, now of course COVID-19 is an added option to the other causes of death.  
 
Other gambling sites such as My Bookie allow one to bet over less shocking things, such as who will be the next Pope.  
 
Recently, a young married couple filed for divorce when the woman learned her husband is addicted to gambling when the two went on a vacation overseas.  
 
The man allegedly violated quarantine orders to those returning from abroad just to go off and find a game to bet on.  
 
Gambling is illegal in the State of Israel, and while gambling can be harmless, it is important to note that it can also be harmful and addictive.  
Optimove is a large company with branches in New York, London and Tel Aviv with a focus on using advanced AI to sell various services and items online. It also specializes in predicting the online market's future trends. 
 
   
   
  


Tags Money gambling coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Do the right thing, Yuli Edelstein By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by