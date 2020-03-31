Coronavirus patient jumps from third-floor hospital window

"The patient may have tried to end his life because he was in the final stages of treatment for the disease," said Hagar Mizarchi, head of the medical center in an interview with 104.5FM.

Before jumping, the man was considered to have mild symptoms. He had been transferred to the hospital from home care the week before.Police said that initial investigations showed he had spoken to the hospital's social worker multiple times."The patient may have tried to end his life because he was in the final stages of treatment for the disease," said Hagar Mizarchi, head of the medical center in an interview with 104.5FM.

Head of the coronvirus association Dr. Tsvi Pishel called on the government to immediately establish a psychological support system due to the "severe mental consequences that can occur" from the virus.

"Stress and anxiety are natural reactions shared by all, but severe suffering deserves professional help," he stressed, urging those sick or anyone suffering from following the Health Ministry's quarantine to use the country's helplines.

A patient with coronavirus jumped out of a third-floor window at the Baruch Padeh Medical Center where he was being treated on Tuesday morning. The hospital said he was severely injured from the jump.