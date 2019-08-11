Court: Afula won't hold public Hassidic concert unless women sit with men

The Nazareth district court ruled on Sunday that a Hassidic music concert meant to take place in Afula on Wednesday featuring

singers Haim Israel and Motty Steinmetz may not force gender segregation upon its audience.



The court was responding to an appeal by the Israeli Women’s Network.

Most Recent Videos from JPost

Head of the Israel Women’s Network Michal Gara Margaliot said that the ruling is “another significant step [done] to ensure the rights and status of women to be present and equal in all public spaces.”The event was advertised on ads bearing the name of Afula mayor Avi Elkabtaz, these same ads announced the event is meant only for families that are willing to keep a gender-based separation of males and female members.In its ruling, the court forbade the organizers to engage in any action to force patrons to sit anywhere else than where they want to sit. The police are meant to be called if any attempts of this nature take place.Deputy Minister of Education Meir Porush [Agudat Yisrael] said that this ruling, released on the fasting day of Tisha Be'Av where Jews lament the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem, “embodies all things related to the sort of pointless hate which lead to the house of God being destroyed and is anti-democratic, we will act to limit the power courts enjoy in Israel.”Deputy Minister of Finance Yitzhak Cohen (Shas) argued that the next step the courts will take will be to “cancel the women’s section in Israeli synagogues.” He added that the courts “would never do such a thing in mosques.”Labor MK Merav Michaeli lauded the ruling by judge Yonatan Avram and said "there is no such thing as separate but equal," "we will not allow segregation in public space in Israel period."Separate but equal was a legal doctrine in the US which held that racial segregation, keeping whites and black separated, is not illegal as long as both blacks and whites are getting the same services from the state and are given the same protection under the law.Racial segregation in the US eventually came to an end following a series of rulings by the Supreme Court.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to the article.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });