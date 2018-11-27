Culture Ministry awards 21 artists with NIS 50,000 prize

Each of the winners in seven categories - music, dance, singing, theater, film, literature and visual arts - will be awarded a prize of close to NIS 50,000..
The Culture and Sport Ministry on Tuesday announced the 21 winners of the Arik Einstein Prize for Veteran Artists.
Each of the winners in seven categories – music, dance, singing, theater, film, literature and visual arts – will be awarded a prize of close to NIS 50,000.
“The contributions of every one of these wonderful 21 artists resonate not just in our cultural institutions, but also in the hearts of the Israeli people,” said Culture Minister Miri Regev.
Corinne Allal, the singer/songwriter and Tunisian native, was among those recognized in the singing category. Allal, who has a long and storied musical career, is perhaps best known for her 1989 album Antarctica, and for composing the music to “Ein Li Eretz Aheret” made famous by Gali Atari.
In the movie category, the ministry honored filmmaker Haim Bouzaglo, the director behind 2012’s Srak Srak (Blank Bullet) and 2005’s Janem Janem. The other filmmakers honored are director Lena Chaplin and screenwriter, director and actor Eli Cohen.
A spokesman for Regev pointed out to reporters that the prize money for each artist is NIS 49,560 – to exempt them from paying a higher tax rate on the winnings.
The prize was established in 2014 and named for Einstein, the beloved Israeli singer who died five years ago this week.
