June 21 2018
|
Tammuz, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

5 places not to miss in the Golan

Five places you cannot afford to miss the chance to experience the Golan.

By NAOMI GRANT
June 21, 2018 06:46
2 minute read.
Golan Heights Israel

Nimrod Fort. (photo credit: IDAN ITZHAK)

Banias Waterfall

Sustained by runoff of snow melting off Mount Hermon, the Banias waterfall is a beautiful spot popular both tourists and locals. It's also a Christian pilgrimage site, at which Jesus is thought to have sat with his disciples. The Banias has two entrances—the Falls, which allows visitors to more easily visit the waterfall and the Springs, which leads to Roman and Greek ruins. The name "Banyas" is a corruption of "Panias" or "Paneus," referring to the Greek god Pan, god of the forest.  Entry is ₪27 for adults and ₪14 for children.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


https://www.touristisrael.com/banias-nature-reserve/6233/


Nimrod Fortress

The Nimrod Fortress is the largest Crusade-era castle in Israel and dates back to 1229. This fortress once controlled the main road of the region that began in modern-day Lebanon and ran along the coastline. The Southwest Tower boasts an indoor reservoir and the best view of the fortress is from the top of the Keep. Special visitors’ tickets allow access to the Banias. Rugged paths and the abundance of stairwells may make this attraction somewhat difficult for small children and the elderly.

https://www.touristisrael.com/nimrod-fortress/6010/


Mount Hermon



Mount Hermon is the one place in Israel visitors are virtually guaranteed to see snow in the winter—there are even some snowy parts in the middle of the summer. Israel's highest peak offers snowboarding and skiing on its 28 miles of ski runs, plus two Olympic-standard runs. Mount Hermon is also home to Har Habtarim which is where, according to tradition, God promised Abraham that his descendants would receive the land and is marked by an ancient tomb. Additionally, the mountain has a military zone and a lovely view of the Kineret.

http://www.hermon.com/mt_hermon/


Golan Heights Winery

The Golan Winery has won two international best winery and 15 international best wine trophies.  With 20 varieties of grapes, this winery has quite a variety.  The first vineyards were planted in the Golan Heights in 1976 and to this day, 96% of the vineyards remain there. The winery is completely kosher lamehadrin—strictly kosher—as well as kosher for Passover.

http://www.golanwines.co.il/i6258

Fruit picking

The Galilee and Golan Heights have cherry orchards throughout, though not all of them are open to the public. Most orchard owners charge 25 to 30 shekels per person and some have other activities for kids like pony rides. Kibbutz Elrom and Moshav Odem, near Gonan, both often allow in the public. Kesem Hapri also offers apricto, peach and nectarine picking. All three locations are in the Golan.

http://loveloveisrael.com/2017/01/26/big-list-fruit-flower-vegetable-picking-places/

https://igoogledisrael.com/cherry-picking-in-israel-grab-your-baskets/


Related Content

Gonen Segev
June 21, 2018
Alleged Iran spy Gonen Segev: How bad is the intelligence fallout?

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut