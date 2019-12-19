A Solo exhibition paints portraits over the course of several years

Rina Ezroni’s “Lydia” exhibition presents a collection of portraits spanning more than a decade. The collection is organized into multiple series. While each series is characterized by independent aesthetics, rules and order in color pallet and style, all of the works share a distinctive feminine character and beauty underscoring the unique ability of this medium to portray characters and faces.The Adina Series (2007-2019), for one example, is the product of a 12-year artistic process that started in 2007. Ezaroni would meet with a female model to serve as her source of inspiration; then, in a departure from the tradition of model painting based on imitation and reflection, Rina would explore the abstract aesthetic, moving away from reality with a unique blend of chance, communication, belief and more.
The name of the exhibition is taken from the work of Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa, who writes about the goddess of fate, whom he calls “Lydia.” Over the years he appeals to her increasingly, as she symbolizes Pessoa’s compulsive preoccupation with destiny and grief over what is ephemeral:
Come sit by my side Lydia, on the bank of the riverCalmly let us watch it flow, and learnThat life passes, and we are not holding hands.(Let us hold hands)– Fernando PessoaThe exhibition opens December 26 at 8 p.m. until January 18 at the Marie Gallery on 12 Agrippas St., Jerusalem. The gallery’s hours are Monday to Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 054-668-8034.(Text: Smadar Tsook, exhibition curator; Photos: Rina Ezroni)
