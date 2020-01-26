The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Alma Har’el first Israeli,first woman, to win key Directors Guild Award

Har’el used her win for the critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama written by and starring Shia LaBeouf to make a passionate plea for women directors who lost their health insurance.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 26, 2020 17:01
Alma Har'el, director of “Honey Boy” poses at the 72nd Annual Directors Guild Awards in Los Angeles (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Director Alma Har’el became the first Israeli and the first woman to win the Director’s Guild of America Award for Outstanding Direction — First-Time Feature Film for her work directing the 2019 film Honey Boy, when the awards were given out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
The DGA began giving out this award in 2015.
Har’el used her win for the critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama written by and starring Shia LaBeouf to make a passionate plea for women directors who lost their health insurance when they had children and took time off from work.
As she won her DGA for Best First Feature, she thanked director Jessica Dimmock for speaking out about women directors trying to juggle children and a career.
Dimmock took time off from her work to care for her newborn baby in 2017 and found that she had not earned enough money to meet the minimum yearly required income to keep her DGA health insurance.
Dimmock has written an open letter to DGA management asking that this system be changed in order to allow new parents to take time off and has gotten more than 50 prominent women in Hollywood to co-sign the letter, including Amy Schumer, Amy Poehler, Ava DuVernay and Greta Gerwig.

Har’el was also outspoken in her criticism of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences earlier this month for not nominating any women in the Best Director Oscar category this year and suggested introducing a category for female directors.
Sam Mendes, who is Jewish, won the top prize for direction of a feature film, for his World War I epic, 1917. This is a significant victory because the DGA award is widely seen to be predictive of the Oscar both for Best Director and Best Picture. Mendes already won a Best Director Golden Globe and the film won the Golden Globe for Best Picture in the drama category.


