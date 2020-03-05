The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

An Amazon's tiara - the cultural history of Wonder Woman

This Purim, as thousands of girls around the globe dress up as Wonder Woman, we shed more light on the myth and facts behind the fabled princess.

By HAGAY HACOHEN, AARON REICH  
MARCH 5, 2020 12:24
WONDER WOMAN in a recent comic by Greg Rucka, next to a picture of the 1950s comics created by psychologist William Moulton Marston, in ‘The Invisible History of Wonder Woman’ by Jill Lepore (inset). (Large picture: Hagay Hacohen; Inset of Jill Lepore: James Joel/Flickr) (photo credit: FLICKR)
WONDER WOMAN in a recent comic by Greg Rucka, next to a picture of the 1950s comics created by psychologist William Moulton Marston, in ‘The Invisible History of Wonder Woman’ by Jill Lepore (inset). (Large picture: Hagay Hacohen; Inset of Jill Lepore: James Joel/Flickr)
(photo credit: FLICKR)
Why is Queen Esther the most popular Biblical heroine for Purim costumes? While the Bible isn’t lacking in powerful heroic women that young girls might aspire to be – Deborah was a judge, Yael killed Sisera – Esther seems to be the people’s choice since Italian Jews decided to make Purim into a carnival around the year 1500.
The reasons for Esther’s popularity might sound familiar. She has a book named after her, has a secret identity that she chooses to reveal at the right moment to save her people, makes a moral decision despite the great risks it might mean for her own well-being and, yes, is an orphan who becomes a queen. If you thought Disney invented the idea of the princess-heroine, think again.
Another popular princess-heroine has similarly become a popular role model and hero for women, though her connection to Judaism is less obvious: Wonder Woman.
At first glance, Wonder Woman hails from the other great culture that shaped Western civilization, the Greeks. She was one of the first female comic book heroes (but not the first, which was Miss Fury created by June Tarpé Mills) and by far the most successful.
Like Esther, Wonder Woman has a secret identity, that of Diana Prince. She is able to make difficult choices to protect the innocent. She is also a princess. 
Not only is she extremely Hellenic – as illustrated by her catchphrase “Suffering Sappho!” – she stood in contrast to the other two of DC Comics’ “trinity,” Superman and Batman, characters she fights alongside, as being the one not created by Jewish-Americans.
Until Israeli actress Gal Gadot came and picked up the golden lasso in the 2017 film Wonder Woman and the soon-to-be released Wonder Woman 1984, the character had few, if any, Jewish connections.
However, the cultural icon has a fascinating history in her own right.
Her creator was psychologist William Moulton Marston, a highly original thinker who believed women should rule the world.
He invented a machine meant to detect lies through measuring blood pressure. The modern polygraph was a follow-up to it, though it ultimately proved faulty. The golden lasso used by Wonder Woman, a magical binding rope forcing those bound to speak the truth, can be seen as a similar fantasy device.
As we mark March 8, International Women’s Day, it’s a thought worth having. What women, and men, have gained can always be taken away – and unless we know how we got what we have now, we may end up losing our way forward.
Wonder Woman is not seeking equality to men, she is superior to them. Early feminist works took on the literary device of Utopian fiction to suggest women, by nature, have qualities men lack.
Wonder Woman was created by Marston to break the chains of prudery and man’s superiority, a visual image used by one of the first American female cartoonists, Lou Rogers.
That image harks back to the suffragist claim that, as slaves were placed in chains due to race, women are enslaved due to their sex. Feminism evolved to focus on equality between men and women rather than superiority. This, and much more, is expertly discussed in The Secret History of Wonder Woman by historian Jill Lepore. 
Wonder Woman is an Amazon (superior to men) who wishes to educate “man’s world” to prove that she and other women are equals. She is able to use force, but her lasso is a restraining weapon that has the side effect of reforming those who are held by it.
The character’s popularity skyrocketed soon after her debut, due in large part to factors that led to the popularity of superhero comics overall, like the prevalence of hero-worship for larger-than-life characters as men went off to fight in World War II.
Despite Marston’s feminist views, Wonder Woman has not consistently been treated as a feminist symbol. This can be traced back to 1942, when Wonder Woman joined the Justice Society of America, but as the team’s secretary. The writer who wrote these stories was not Marston, and he did not like the character one bit.
This trend went on until Wonder Woman #203 by writer Dennis O’Neil and artist Mike Sekowsky. Named in irony “Special Women’s Lib Issue,” it dealt with a variety of real-world issues such as cat-calling, workers’ rights and the general norm of women earning less than men that Diana had to deal with without her superpowers. 
Fans were enraged and a new creative team was called to take over the title, this time, with all the powers of the original Diana.     
Feminist icon Gloria Steinem – outraged that Wonder Woman was depowered – placed the iconic Marston version of the character on the cover of Ms. Magazine’s first issue. It also led to a successful television series in the 1970s, starring Lynda Carter.
The show became iconic and had a strong influence on both the comics and on many fans’ nostalgic memories. Marston may not have changed the world, but he did partly shape the youth of America.
Yet even a harmless fantasy might contain more than meets the eye, as shown in the 2017 film Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman, which is based on real events from Marston’s life, and that of his two female partners, but has a different focus.
The film, directed by Angela Robinson, focuses on sexuality. Marston is presented as a pro-fetish, pro-kink man lucky enough to find two women, his wife Elizabeth Holloway Marston and Olive Byrne, with whom to share his interests and build a family. He is presented as brave, objecting to censorship at the cost of having his comics burnt and getting hit by a neighbor after his family is called out as so-called freaks. It is an inspiring film for anyone who cares about sexuality, including a fantastic performance by actor John Joseph Field in the role of Charles Guyette, called by fetish researcher Richard Perez Seves “The Grandfather of American Fetish Art” in the same-titled 2017 book.
Marston wrote as far back as 1928 in Emotions of Normal People that all sexual deviancies are normal. Yet the family was never outed by anyone. Likewise, the publisher of Wonder Woman never threatened that unless Marston cut out the BDSM parts of the comic, he won’t be “able to protect you anymore” as the movie claims.
According to child psychologist Laura Bender, the comic wasn’t sexually charged, adding that you cannot teach perversion to children. Reading Batman and Robin, she suggested, doesn’t make anyone who isn’t already gay into one. Frederic Wertham, in his book Seduction of the Innocent, argued that comics indeed cause delinquency and homosexuality; his one claim that carried weight was that Wonder Woman had BDSM subtext.
Marston fought to end misogyny, but it didn’t just go away. Rather, it simply manifested in a new form. Wonder Woman wasn’t exempt from facing this new form of misogyny, which writer Grant Morrison illustrated well in his series Wonder Woman Earth One, where classic Wonder Woman villain Doctor Psycho is rewritten as a “Master of Seduction” who claims women can be “trained like dogs.”
Morrison also made some other bold decisions in honoring and bringing to the surface many of the hidden themes in Marston’s original comic, most notably that lesbianism is spoken about openly as the only sexual norm possible in an island of women. Writer Greg Rucka established in 2016 that Wonder Woman is openly bisexual.


Tags Gal Gadot Wonder Woman Wonder Woman Gal Gadot comics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jews and Saudi Arabia By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Netanyahu's bloc likely to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by