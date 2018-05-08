May 08 2018
Angelina Jolie brings kids to Museum of Tolerance

Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne tour Holocaust exhibitions.

May 8, 2018
Angelina Jolie brings kids to Museum of Tolerance

Angelina Jolie with children at the Museum of Tolerance . (photo credit: SWC)

Actress Angelina Jolie brought four of her children to the Museum of Tolerance at the Simon Wiesenthal Center earlier this week.
Jolie, accompanied by Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne - four of her six children with estranged husband Brad Pitt - spent Sunday visiting the museum.

According to a representative for SWC, the family "spent at least two hours going through the museum where they went through the entire Holocaust section, our newest Anne Frank exhibit, and viewed 'The Hitler Letter.'"

The letter refers to a 1919 missive from the genocidal despot, where he describes his hatred of Jews and calls for their complete removal.

The family also posed for a photo with SWC dean and founder Rabbi Marvin Hier.

According to the museum, this is not Jolie's first visit, and she "is a longtime supporter and friend of the Simon Wiesenthal Center." But this was the first time she brought her children to experience the museum - described as "a human rights laboratory and educational center dedicated to challenging visitors to understand the Holocaust in both historic and contemporary contexts and confront all forms of prejudice and discrimination in our world today."

Jolie has long been an active and outspoken civil and human rights activist. She hosted a special screening of her 2012 film, In the Land of Blood and Honey, about the Bosnian-Serbian conflict, at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.


