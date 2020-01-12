Art exhibition heads to Jerusalem's Mahaneh Yehuda market

Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehuda market is home to many sights and sounds but now a new sight has arrived at the shuk: Artwork.In honor of the new decade and new year, the Jerusalem Municipality has unveiled a first-of-its-kind exhibition of photographs in the market. Over 20 stills by the international photographer Eyal Granit adorn the roof of the market in an exhibition called Vegetables and Still Fruits. The exhibition comes after Granit came in first place in the prestigious International Photography Competition "Vitrina 2019" in the renewed Covent Garden Market in London with the photography series 'Still Life citrus fruit.'“As part of expanding the city's plans for promoting young artists and after presenting his work in the world, we believe that residents of the city will be happy to see these fascinating photographs,” Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said.Granit, born in Jerusalem, has undertaken a significant journey regarding his photography and his life in Israel.His personal journey passes through two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem. One on Ben-Yehuda Street and another when he was at the Mahaneh Yehuda market, which he documented the events through his camera lens.The traumatic events he lived through gave Granit the desire to examine life far from Israel; Madrid was the first stop, where he studied photography, set up a studio and exhibitions and then moved on to Berlin. Through his experiences in Jerusalem, his camera was his faithful partner. In her, preserved to this day, are pictures that no one wants to remember. "For years I could not look at these stones of the streets in Jerusalem," Granit recalled. "But still, after years [of being away], I decided to go home to Israel, because it is the best place to raise my son," he said in a press release.The exhibition will be up for a year until the end of 2020.