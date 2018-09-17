Baby Rhino born in Ramat Gan Safari

Baby female rhino born in Ramat Gan safari (September 17, 2018)..
(photo credit: SHAI BEN NAFTALI)
Tanda the rhinoceros gave birth to a baby in the Ramat Gan Safari on Sunday. Celebrations were held because of the exciting birth.
The baby rhino was born at 5 p.m. and weighed 50 kilograms.
The countdown began when a year and a half ago, when zoo keepers noted Tanda mating with Atari, a male rhino at the safari. Rhinoceroses' pregnancies usually last 15-18 months.
Tanda is 25 and has 4 other offspring.
At this stage, the baby rhinoceros has no horn, but it will start to grow one in the coming weeks.
The new rhino is a southern white rhinoceros, a species that has been poached almost to extinction. A white rhino's horn could be sold for up to $3,000 a pound in the black market, according to National Geographic Magazine
.
Because of this tragic backdrop, the birth of a rhino is particularly important. Over seventy zoos in Europe have taken part in program to combat the loss of endangered species such as the white rhinoceros. Altogether the project has protected 300 rhinos. Out of those, 30 are in the Ramat Gan Safari.
