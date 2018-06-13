Bar Refaeli, Kim Kardashian and Neymar?

Carolina Lemke, the Israeli eye-wear brand fronted by Bar Refaeli, is in talks to sign Brazilian soccer player Neymar for a new campaign.



The glasses company announced on Wednesday that it was conducting negotiations with the famous athlete, who plays on the Paris Saint-Germain club and the Brazilian national team.





“Neymar is... one of the most prominent soccer players in the world,” a spokesman for the brand said.In March, the brand said it was in talks to bring Kim Kardashian on board for a photo shoot. On Wednesday it said those negotiations are still ongoing.Carolina Lemke’s best-known presenter – and part owner – is supermodel Refaeli. In recent years, she has appeared in campaigns for the brand alongside Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks.Kardashian, the model and reality TV giant and wife of rapper Kanye West, was in Israel in 2015 for a short sight-seeing trip and to baptize their eldest child, North.Neymar visited Israel in 2013 on a two-day “peace tour,” along with his then-teammates from the Barcelona team.