‘Beverly Hills’ is back, ‘Our Boys’ are here and ‘Otherhood’ is fun

If you loved the teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 in the ‘90s, you’ll definitely want to tune in to the reboot BH90210, which will run on Saturday nights on YES Drama starting on August 10 at 10 p.m. and become available on YES VOD on STINGTV on August 8.

This new series is actually about the same characters, approximately 20 years on, all played by the same actors. Half of them were in their thirties when they played teenagers on the show, but now, with Botox, fitness, etc., they look eerily young.



Unfortunately, Luke Perry, who was what would definitely now be called a fan favorite, passed away in March and won’t be on the show. You can still catch him on the final season of Riverdale as Archie’s father on Netflix.

The HBO series Our Boys, about the murder of an Arab teen just as war was breaking out in the summer of 2014, will be released on August 12 in the US and in Israel on August 13 on HOT (HOT VOD and NextTV and HOT HBO on Tuesdays at 10 pm), YES (YES VOD and STINGTV and Saturday nights at 10 p.m. and on YES Edge starting August 17), Cellcom and Partner TV. However, it was not previewed for the journalists by press time. With all the talent involved, including Joseph Cedar and Hagai Levi, it is definitely worth checking out.The latest chick flick on Netflix, Otherhood, is billed as a Netflix original, and while there is nothing particularly original about it, if you’re in the right mood and have the right company it could be enjoyable. It’s about three mothers who feel left out now that their grown sons have their own lives and decide, after all three boys fail to acknowledge Mother’s Day, to simply show up at their doors and stay awhile. It’s one of those movies that are the cinematic equivalent of comfort food – no one has any problem that can’t get neatly resolved or a dream that can’t be realized in 90 minutes.The mothers are played by Felicity Huffman of Desperate Housewives, and presumably was filmed before she got caught in the college admissions scandal; Oscar-winning Patricia Arquette of Escape at Dannemora; and Angela Bassett, who may have aged more gracefully than any human on this planet and barely looks a day older than when she played Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It?Everyone has lots of money and lots of time to spend sorting out their emotional crises in apartments and hotels that redefine real-estate porn. There is a kernel of emotional truth at the heart of the movie, though, and these three veteran actresses have a great time working through it.If you missed some of the big movies this year, now you can catch them on television. A Star is Born, the fourth version of this story of a big star (Bradley Cooper) on his way down who meets a young, talented woman (Lady Gaga) on her way up, will be shown on YES 1 at 9:30 p.m. on August 15 (for Tu Be’av, the Israeli Valentine’s Day) and will be available on YES VOD.For fans of the unclassifiable horror/thrillers of Jordan Peele, who made Get Out last year, the arrival of his latest movie, Us, on HOT VOD Cinema on August 13 will be welcome. I saw it on the big screen and I have two suggestions: 1) Don’t watch it alone and 2) Don’t watch it too late at night, you will not sleep. Now, months later, I can see all its flaws and manipulations but for a week after I watched the film I couldn’t stop thinking about it. It isn’t a simple scare-fest, but a wild and intricate ride with some interesting and even witty political subtext. But it is certainly scary and very, very violent, so be prepared.Cellcom TV is celebrating the release of Pedro Almodovar’s latest film, Pain and Glory, by showing most of his earlier films. I’d recommend his early movies, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Law of Desire.

