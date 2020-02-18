Blumental Music Festival debuts vocal competition at Tel Aviv Museum

Now in its 22nd year, the Felicja Blumental Music Festival (FBMF), to be held at the Tel Aviv Museum from March 16-21, encompasses the first Annette Celine International Vocal Competition. FBMF offers a program ranging from the classic to jazz, with its opening concert on March 16 paying tribute to both in The Classical and Jazz Odyssey, featuring the Geneva Camerata with virtuoso French saxophonist Émile Parisien.Other programs include a salute to the haunting melodies of Portugues fado with guitarist Marta Pereira da Costa (her third visit) and singer Duarte; the world premiere of The Cut Glass Bowl, the fully staged chamber opera by Hana Ajiashvili, directed by Omer Ben Sa’adia, and based on a short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald; Connecting the Dots Extended album with the Guy Mintos Jazz Trio and String Quartet in an exuberant mix of classic, jazz, ethnic and you name it; The Coplas Safaradies, a collection of musical scores celebrating the life and works of Ladino composer Alberto Hemsi (1897-1975); Marcelo Nami and Amir Weis on guitars with music from the Mediterranean, Brazil and some original competitions; to thrill the whole family come the Taiko drummers from Japan. There are also lectures, movies and more – in short, something for everybody. The festival was founded by singer pianist Celine in memory of her celebrated pianist mother.Find out more here.