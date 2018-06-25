Buddy Guy returning to play benefit concert

Buddy Guy .
(photo credit: PAUL NATKIN)
Chicago blues guitarist Buddy Guy will be returning to Israel this fall for a special show to benefit "Krembo Wings" - an inclusive youth movement for children with and without disabilities.
Guy, 81, will be taking the stage in October along with a who's who of Israeli musicians, including Ninet Tayeb, Rami Fortis, Yehuda Keisar and more.
Guy was last in Israel in 2016, when he headlined the Tel Aviv Blues Festival. One of the world's greatest bluesmen, Guy was ranked 30th in Rolling Stone magazine's "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.
With more than two dozen studio albums under his belt and seven Grammys - plus a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Guy hasn't stopped producing. His latest album, The Blues is Alive and Well, was just released this month. Over his illustrious, more than six-decade-long career, Guy has collaborated with everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughan and many more.
Krembo Wings is a youth movement that is operational in 65 locations across the country with approximately 6,000 members. The organization encompasses, religious, secular, Jewish, Arab, Beduin, and Druze members as well as those with disabilities and those without.
The concert will be held on October 25 at the Ra'anana Ampitheater.
Tickets for the show are available from eventim.co.il and range from NIS 224-755.