California's Avenged Sevenfold rocks Rishon

Avenged Sevenfold onstage in Rishon Lezion Tuesday night.
(photo credit: LIOR KETER)
California hard rockers Avenged Sevenfold wowed thousands of Israeli fans Tuesday night at the Rishon Live Park.
The popular band, which adeptly integrates metal and pop elements into their music, has for years been the target of a Facebook lobbying campaign to persuade them to come to Israel. And 19 years after they first formed, the band, known affectionately as A7X, finally made it to the Promised Land for a show that left no hard-core fan disappointed.
Following a well-received set by local metalist Betsefer, A7X came out to a hero’s welcome. Aggressive, but also melodic and fun, the band seemed to be having a great time onstage, as was the crowd, who knew all the lyrics and sang along to every song. Vocalist M. Shadows joked at one point that he couldn’t hear himself because he was being drowned out by the fans.
The crowd mostly consisted of twenty-somethings who had first fallen in love with the band as teenagers, but A7X remained as powerful and relevant for them today as it was then.
As part of a three-song encore, the band played perhaps the most anticipated song of the night, “A Little Piece of Heaven” from their 2007 self-titled album, which propelled the audience even higher.
“This was one of the best crowds we’ve ever played for, we will have to come back,” Shadows said.
While these may be sentiments that he repeats at every show, for these fans who had waited years to see them play, his sentiments sounded genuine.