June 27 2018
|
Tammuz, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

California's Avenged Sevenfold rocks Rishon

“This was one of the best crowds we’ve ever played for, we will have to come back,” lead singer M. Shadows said.

By KOBY BRINN
June 27, 2018 15:43
1 minute read.
Avenged Sevenfold onstage in Rishon Lezion Tuesday night

Avenged Sevenfold onstage in Rishon Lezion Tuesday night. (photo credit: LIOR KETER)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Don't show it again

California hard rockers Avenged Sevenfold wowed  thousands of Israeli fans Tuesday night at the Rishon Live Park.

The popular band, which adeptly integrates metal and pop elements into their music, has for years been the target of a Facebook lobbying campaign to persuade them to come to Israel. And 19 years after they first formed, the band, known affectionately as A7X, finally made it to the Promised Land for a show that left no hard-core fan disappointed.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Following a well-received set by local metalist Betsefer, A7X came out to a hero’s welcome. Aggressive, but also melodic and fun, the band seemed to be having a great time onstage, as was the crowd, who knew all the lyrics and sang along to every song. Vocalist M. Shadows joked at one point that he couldn’t hear himself because he was being drowned out by the fans.

The crowd mostly consisted of twenty-somethings who had first fallen in love with the band as teenagers, but A7X remained as powerful and relevant for them today as it was then.

As part of a three-song encore, the band played perhaps the most anticipated song of the night, “A Little Piece of Heaven” from their 2007 self-titled album, which propelled the audience even higher.

“This was one of the best crowds we’ve ever played for, we will have to come back,” Shadows said.

While these may be sentiments that he repeats at every show, for these fans who had waited years to see them play, his sentiments sounded genuine.



Related Content

Israel technology
June 27, 2018
Safed principal investigated over alleged indecent acts against students

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut