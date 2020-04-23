Celebrate Independence Day by supporting local manufacturers and growers

This week, see how you can choose local produce and support large and small local manufacturers and independent growers.We spent Passover without our families, and we still most probably have to spend Independence Day without our friends, but we can still celebrate the birth of our nation by wearing blue and white, drinking local beers and enjoying the goodness of our land.From the Galilee
While most of us can only look at photos of the beautiful spring bursting with flowers in the Galilee these days, we can still help the farmers and the producers who live there by buying directly from them. A western Galilee non-profit organization has put together gift boxes filled with boutique beers, complete with portraits of Herzl, Ben Gurion and Golda on their labels, local fresh honey, wine, handmade chocolate pralines, baked goods, nuts and even local cookbooks, and they will deliver anywhere in Israel. Prices range from NIS 135 including home delivery. For more information go to westgalil.org.il
Sparkling and sweet
For Independence Day, Carmel wineries launched a special edition of Giacobazzi Lambrusco wine in a festive white bottle. The semi-dry white sparkling wine has 9% alcohol and is a real crowd pleaser. Pitty you’ll have to drink it without a crowd. NIS 25 order online from any wine and alcohol shop.
Get ready for the summer
While clothing shops are still closed, many local fashion producers and importers opened online shops – so you can still shop for a blue and white outfit or at least get a pair of flip-flops, such as those made by Havahianas, who will deliver free for any purchase from NIS 149. havaianas.co.il
No need for a griller
Soglowek introduced a new line of burgers that can be prepared on a skillet. The new burgers, developed for people who do not have a back yard or a large enough porch, are made from entrecôte and take only eight minutes to prepare on a skillet. The burgers come in three flavors: classic;, Spanish-spicy; and with mushrooms. Rich in protein and gluten-free, they are sold in 360-gram packages of four burgers.
Independence burger
If you do not feel like flipping your own burgers, try ordering a Moses Blue and White special meal for Independence Day at NIS 199. The meal includes four classic burgers (150 grams each), 2 beers, 2 packages of kiddies tableware and a bag of marshmallows. The special meal will be offered between April 28 and May 2. Call *9449 or go to www.mosesrest.co.il
Wine from Yatir forest
The boutique La Forêt Blanche Winery, located on the slopes of Mount Hebron, offers wines sold exclusively online at lfbwinery.com. Buy directly from the winery with no “middle men.” This Independence Day, enjoy their wines delivered anywhere in the country. Their collection includes white and red French-style quality wines from NIS 65 to NIS 220. The winery is building a new visitors center that will open when things go back to normal. Delivery costs NIS 25, or free with any order that exceeds NIS 199. lfbwinery.com/
